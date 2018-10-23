Verimatrix Selected as Multi-DRM Provider to Secure Your TV Now Service from Minerva Networks

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verimatrix, a specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services, today announced that its MultiRights OTT™ solution has been deployed to secure the new Your TV Now service from Minerva Networks. Completely hosted via the Verimatrix Secure Cloud™, MultiRights OTT offers subscribers of Your TV Now a transparent consumption experience by harmonizing multiple DRMs via a common platform for comprehensive security for the multi-screen service.

Your TV Now, built on the proven Minerva 10 platform, is a turnkey, white-labeled solution, hosted and managed by Minerva, that offers advanced pay TV services to set-top boxes and popular streaming media devices. MultiRights OTT not only provides a common infrastructure for multi-DRM management for Your TV Now, but also ensures long term maintenance of the solution as component technologies evolve.

"Verimatrix was the obvious security partner for us to launch this new and innovative OTT service with," said Mauro Bonomi, CEO of Minerva Networks. "Your TV Now gives operators the opportunity to offer advanced TV services on existing set-tops and new streaming media devices with the operational advantages of the cloud. By integrating with the leader in IP-based security, operators can also get access to premium content to boost their competitive edge."

The goal for the end-users of MultiRights OTT is a completely transparent subscriber experience in a multi-DRM universe. By leveraging MultiRights, operators can deploy multi-network services with the knowledge that they have a platform that will absorb changes in security schemes as they occur while evolving compelling multi-screen services. The solution provides extensible support for the leading DRMs including VCAS™ for Internet TV, PlayReady, FairPlay Streaming, Primetime and Widevine.

"The flexibility built into MultiRights OTT and the Verimatrix Secure Cloud gives operators confidence to upgrade their services and mitigate risk," said Steve Oetegenn, president of Verimatrix. "Minerva's Your TV Now is another great example of how cloud-based technologies are transforming video delivery for operators of all sizes."

For more information on multi-DRM solutions, visit https://www.verimatrix.com/multirights

About Minerva Networks

Minerva is a leading provider of service management solutions for the delivery of advanced pay television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva's award winning software platforms to offer next-generation entertainment services to their subscribers. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services around the world and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for IP-based video services. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) family of solutions enables next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering a comprehensive data collection platform, Verspective Analytics, for automated system real-time quality of experience (QoE) optimization to drive user engagement and content monetization, and data collection/analytics and Vtegrity, advanced security that addresses IoT threats and service lifecycle management.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem enables Verimatrix to provide unique business value beyond security as service providers introduce new applications that leverage the proliferation of connected devices. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.

