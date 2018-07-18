Verimatrix Shortlisted for 2018 IBC Innovation Awards, Named Two-time Finalist for this Year's CSI Awards

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verimatrix, a specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services, has been shortlisted for this year's IBC Innovation Awards and named a two-time finalist for the CSI Awards, both to be presented at IBC 2018.

IBC 2018 Innovation Awards 2018 CSI Award

Alongside Econet Media, AWS Elemental and Roku, Verimatrix is being recognized by the IBC Innovation Awards for bringing TV Everywhere services to Africa. When Econet Media acquired an exclusive partnership to distribute Netflix over Roku players in Africa, Verimatrix and AWS Elemental implemented adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming plus content security for all types of OTT devices, using a single HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) format and a unique DRM. The end result provided Econet with a single, coherent solution that combines the content security management, encryption, and encoding processes – earning the collaborators a place on the shortlist for the awards' "Content Distribution" category.

In addition, Verimatrix is shortlisted for two CSI Awards: "Best Data Storage Solution" for Verspective™ Intelligence and "Best IoT Innovation" for Vtegrity™, following two consecutive wins in 2016 and 2017. Both introduced within the past year, Vtegrity is a cloud-based IoT solution that addresses security threats and life cycle management, while Verspective Intelligence serves to help organizations make informed, data-driven decisions about their businesses. Verspective Intelligence is the newest addition to the Verspective Analytics solution suite, which was recognized with the CSI Award for "Best Data & Analytics Innovation" in 2017.

"Every September we look forward to attending IBC, and we are especially excited now to have received such a high level of acknowledgement from the industry three times over," said Steve Oetegenn, president, Verimatrix. "Being shortlisted for the IBC Innovation Award is a huge testament to our ground-breaking achievements with AWS Elemental and Roku on behalf of Econet in Africa, and to win would be an incredible honor for us all.

The IBC Innovation Awards serve to recognize innovation within the media, entertainment and technology industry, celebrating that spirit of co-operation and collaboration. To make the shortlist, a project has to have solved a real creative, operational or commercial issue for a media business. This year's shortlist features 10 finalists from 10 countries across five continents, and winners will be announced during a ceremony on Sunday, September 16, which will be open to all IBC attendees. Click here to learn more.

Established in 2003 the CSI Awards are among the most prestigious and competitive technology awards in the industry, designed to recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, broadband/OTT video, mobile TV and associated sectors. This year's winners will be revealed on Friday, September 14. View the full shortlist here.

