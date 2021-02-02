Verista Acquires Hawkins Point to Supercharge Business and Technology Prowess Across the Drug Development Lifecycle

"Hawkins Point's expertise in R&D and commercialization services is a natural extension of Verista's capabilities." Tweet this

Adding Hawkins Point's 100+ colleagues bring Verista's total employee base to approximately 500.

"The Hawkins Point team shares Verista's mission of trust and ultimately improving the quality of life for patients," says Heather Morris Kyer, the co-founder of Hawkins Point, who will join the Verista leadership team. "We are thrilled to be an important part of Verista, as we collectively gain greater scale and increased capabilities to serve our clients."

"Adding the Hawkins Point team's deep expertise in R&D and commercialization services is a natural extension of Verista's capabilities in compliance, automation and validation solutions," says Manny Soman, CEO, Verista. "Together, we will expand Verista's geographic reach into New England with synergized services for the highly regulated life sciences arena."

The Hawkins Point acquisition was led by private equity sponsor Lightview Capital, which originally invested in Clarke in 2015, and Maranon Capital, which provided debt financing. Covex LLC was added to the portfolio in 2020. Hawkins Point was advised in the transaction by Carl Marks Securities, LLC, and Goodwin Procter LLP.

About Verista

Verista offers transformative compliance, automation, validation, and packaging solutions to leaders in the pharmaceutical and life sciences, nutrition and supplements, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries. Verista was launched in 2020 by bringing together three trusted firms: Clarke Solutions, Covex LLC, and Acquire Automation. Verista acquired Hawkins Point in 2021. Verista's customers trust our 500+ experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results. Verista's consultants bridge the traditional chasm between IT and operations, following repeatable processes that deliver solutions for individual devices, capital equipment, site and enterprise-wide systems, and regulatory and sales. Verista, a holding of private equity firm Lightview Capital, is based in Fishers, Indiana, and Wayne, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.verista.com

About Hawkins Point

Hawkins Point, located in Westford, MA, is a business and technology services firm focused on serving organizations and the people in life sciences. Founded in 2013, with deep domain expertise in every stage of the drug development lifecycle and patient journey, Hawkins Point has been nationally recognized for its success and growth. Ranked number 388 on Inc. 500's list of America's fastest-growing private companies, the company has received numerous industry awards including being named number 6 on Boston Business Journal's list of fastest growing companies in Massachusetts. In 2018, the company was named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in the country as chosen by the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO). For more information, visit https://hawkinspointpartners.com/

About Lightview Capital™

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on providing its portfolio companies deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit https://lightviewcapital.com/

