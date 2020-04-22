Veristor Expands Security Team Leadership with the Addition of Daniel Martin to the New Role of vCISO

ATLANTA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced the addition of Daniel Martin to the new role of Principle Security Consultant and vCISO. With more than 25 years of security and information technology experience, Martin has joined Veristor's team of security experts bringing with him over a decade of corporate chief information security officer (CISO) experience.

"Daniel has a unique combination of security and compliance experience across multiple vertical industries – from financial services to consumer services to healthcare," said Jackie Groark, Vice President of Security and CISO, Veristor. "His hands-on experience in building enterprise security programs, addressing IT governance and compliance risk and aligning business needs with the security frameworks customers need to address mounting security risk, will be a valuable addition to the Veristor team."

In his new role as vCISO, Martin will help Veristor customers build the strategic security road maps and strategies they need to holistically address security risk, ensure regulatory compliance and mitigate gaps in privacy policies. Daniel joins Veristor following more than 10 years in CISO roles with companies including Tax Credit Co. (TCC), Aveanna Healthcare, and ControlScan. He has also held security leadership positions with Earthlink, IBM Internet Security Systems, Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) and Sprint E|Solutions. An ISC2-certified CISSP, Martin holds a bachelor's degree in Information Security and Assurance from Kennesaw State University.

"It's an honor to join the skilled security team at Veristor," said Martin. "My vision is to help as many companies as possible protect their valuable assets with a true security lifecycle that is built into the fabric of the business. With the talented Veristor team behind me, I can now expand my mission to address the security and compliance needs of many companies – not just one at a time."

Martin's expertise is backed by the Veristor suite of security solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation technology. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/it-security.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.veristor.com

