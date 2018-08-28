Veristor Kicks Off "Keynotes & Cocktails" Event Series Featuring Experts Discussing Cybersecurity in the Real World

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced a new event series, "Keynotes & Cocktails." The first three Keynotes & Cocktails events will focus on cybersecurity topics including how to prevail over increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks in the real world. The events will be held in Charlotte on September 20, 2018; Birmingham on September 27, 2018 and Nashville on October 24, 2018.

"New initiatives including IoT, cloud computing, mobile devices and the DevOps movement are permeating the enterprise. As they do, the network perimeter is evaporating and opportunities for cybercrime is escalating," said Jackie Groark, Director, Security/CISO, Veristor. "Our three-city event series will tackle how to mitigate cyberattack threats and vulnerabilities and provide guidance on how to fortify your defenses to protect sensitive data and critical systems."

Attendees of the Veristor Keynotes & Cocktails event series can participate in lively discussions around cybersecurity best practices as well as engage in unparalleled networking opportunities.

The Charlotte event, to be held at The Broken Spoke Distillery from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 20, will feature presentations from:

Tony Souza , Director of Cybersecurity and Network Defense for Duke Energy

, Director of Cybersecurity and Network Defense for Duke Energy Jorge Alago , Lead Security Architect for Veristor

The Birmingham event, to be held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 27, will feature a panel discussion facilitated by Groark with:

India Vincent - CPO and Partner at Burr & Forman LLP

- CPO and Partner at Burr & Forman LLP Andrew Ellis - CFO at Command Alkon

- CFO at Command Alkon Michael Stoeckert - CTO at ProAssurance

- CTO at ProAssurance Scott McGlaun - CIO at BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama

The Nashville event, to be held at Fat Bottom Brewery from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on October 24, will feature presentations from:

Andrew Hutchinson , Executive Director for Enterprise Cybersecurity at Vanderbilt Medical Center

, Executive Director for Enterprise Cybersecurity at Vanderbilt Medical Center Jackie Groark , Director of Security/CISO for Veristor

The event series is sponsored by Splunk, Signal Sciences and SentinelOne with selected events also sponsored by Bitglass and Thycotic.

Space is limited. Register for the Charlotte event on September 20, 2018, the Birmingham event on September 27, 2018, or the Nashville event on October 24, 2018 today.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by guiding businesses along the path to a better security posture. By bringing best-practice behaviors together with best-in-class platforms to stop threats cold, we help to protect users and data, create early warning systems and quickly respond to security incidents when they do occur. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

