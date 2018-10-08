Veristor Named a NetApp Gold Partner

ATLANTA, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that the company has been named a NetApp Gold Partner. Together, the companies will work to deliver solutions that help customers modernize IT and accelerate their digital transformation projects.

"IT enterprises today are looking to fast-track their digital transformation goals and need the modern, high-performance infrastructure to support their efforts," said Ashby Lincoln, President and CEO, Veristor. "Our partnership with NetApp supports these requirements by offering our customers an expanded suite of solutions to accelerate and optimize their hybrid cloud environments."

The NetApp Partner Program is designed to help partners, like Veristor, develop additional capabilities on NetApp technology to enable data driven organizations," said Chris Lamborn, senior director, Worldwide Channel Strategy and Programs at NetApp. "Veristor's new status as a NetApp Gold Partner is a sign of their commitment to this collaboration. We look forward to continuing to work together to help our joint customers inspire innovation in the cloud, build clouds to accelerate new services and modernize their IT architectures."

NetApp solutions for cloud data services, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), cloud-connected all-flash storage arrays will be added to Veristor's suite of data center solutions, offering all of the benefits of NetApp's Data Fabric to provide consistent capabilities across on-premises and multiple cloud environments. These products will now be offered along with additional solutions in the Veristor product portfolio as the company custom-designs the solutions that solve today's business challenges. Using the intelligent application of next-generation technology combined with design, implementation and management services, Veristor works to solve IT. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/datacenter.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.veristor.com

