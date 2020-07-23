Verisys Corporation Ranked 3rd out of 50 by Comparably as Best Company for Professional Development 2020

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisys Corporation is proud to announce that it was recognized as a winner of the Comparably Award for "Best Company for Professional Development 2020" as covered in USA Today, in addition to a recent previous announcement of our 2020 "Best Leadership Team" award. Verisys is the leading credentials verification organization that offers enterprise-wide credentialing and enrollment solutions that help health care organizations remain in compliance with regulatory, accreditation, and standards requirements.

As a mission-driven company, Verisys attracts individuals who are committed to making a difference in the lives of U.S. health care consumers. To demonstrate its appreciation to its employees, Verisys views each individual through the lens of gratitude and provides the opportunity to continually grow and advance.

"Verisys demonstrates its deep respect for its team members by investing in professional development," explains John Benson, CEO of Verisys. "Verisys invests in its team member's personal development by supporting and subsidizing college education, whether it is completing a degree or seeking a higher degree. Developing our people is one of the best ways we can say 'thank you' for engaging with our company's vision and mission. Improving our team's competencies serves the Company, its customers, and our team members now and in any future roles they may hold here at Verisys or anywhere else they may serve during their career. Development is a lifelong gift."

According to Comparably, final rankings were determined based on the most positive sentiment ratings from employees regarding their professional development opportunities. Questions included:

Are you challenged at work?

How often do you get valuable feedback on how to improve at work?

Do you have a mentor at work?

How often do you receive valuable feedback from your manager?

Does your current company provide meaningful opportunities for career advancement?

"We strive to give professional development through mentoring and training that is tailored to each individual's growth trajectory,'' says Mark Schaerrer, Verisys HR Director. "It allows us to personalize their development to match the pace they are comfortable with. This has allowed us to continue to work with wonderful people year after year as they progress on their professional career paths at Verisys."

Comparably's Best Companies for Professional Development 2020 list is derived from employees who anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com over the past year. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies large and small.

About Verisys

Verisys Corporation, founded in 1992, is a technology enabled data and credentials verification organization. Verisys is curator of FACIS®, the largest provider database in the U.S. used for sanction screening in the process of verifying credentials, for contracting, privileging, employment, reimbursement, and referral validation and leverages its cloud-based platform, CheckMedic® to streamline credentialing. Verisys is NCQA certified and URAC accredited and holds ISO Certifications for quality (9001) and information security (27001). For information about employment opportunities and check out our Comparably profile.

About Comparably

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, location, title, company size, and education.

