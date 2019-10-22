Veritiv to Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, at 10 a.m. EST. To participate, callers within the U.S. and Canada can dial (833) 241-7249, and international callers can dial (647) 689-4213, both using conference ID number 2359405. Interested parties can also listen online at ir.veritivcorp.com .

A replay of the call and webcast will be available online for a limited period of time at ir.veritivcorp.com shortly after the live webcast is completed.

Prior to the November 5 financial results conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a news release and post a slide presentation online at ir.veritivcorp.com.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services; and also a provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, the Company has approximately 160 operating distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and employs approximately 8,400 team members that help shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit www.veritivcorp.com.

