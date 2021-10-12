Veritonic Names Kristin Charron Vice President of Marketing

"Veritonic's analytics have become the indispensable barometer for brands and agencies to measure the intelligence and efficacy of audio advertising," said Charron. "I am excited to be joining this innovative team, and look forward to further elevating the awareness, value and utility of the platform and the insights it provides."

Charron spent the last ten years at Triton Digital (acquired by iHeartMedia in February), with previous roles at Marvel Entertainment and Sony Network Entertainment. Her appointment coincides with Veritonic's recent hiring of longtime audio and advertising executive Korri Kolesa as its Chief Revenue Officer.

"As audio consumption continues to grow exponentially, the demand for sophisticated, real-time analytics has never been higher," said Scott Simonelli, CEO and Founder of Veritonic. "Kristin's experience and expertise will enable us to meaningfully increase awareness of the world-class data and insights that Veritonic provides, ensuring that every brand and agency has the resources they need to effectively and seamlessly harness the power of audio.

About Veritonic

Veritonic is the audio analytics platform, empowering marketers to understand and quantify the most effective way to use sound. It's the first analytics platform built specifically for businesses to navigate the audio market easily and maximize the massive opportunity it presents.

From the podcast, streaming, or radio ads that drive sales, to where you stand relative to competitors, to what makes the most resonant sonic brand, Veritonic is one place to answer every critical question about marketing in audio.

Powered by "Machine Listening and Learning"™, the Veritonic platform scores and benchmarks audio assets quickly and comprehensively, guiding brand leaders like Indeed, Pepsi, and Smile Direct Club and platforms like Pandora to make decisions that cultivate deeper relationships with customers through sound. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com .

