veritree and Vitasave announce new partnership to revitalize Canada's natural outdoors

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- veritree , a data-driven climate solutions platform that connects sustainably minded companies with verified and traceable tree-planting projects, announced a new partnership with Vitasave . As one of Canada's premier supplement and vitamin retailers, Vitasave champions health in all its forms, body, mind, and planet. By partnering with veritree, Vitasave is supporting verified solutions to help revitalize and restore Canada's natural outdoors.

veritree, a data-driven climate solutions platform that connects sustainably minded companies with verified and traceable tree-planting projects, announced a new partnership with Vitasave.

Vitsave is kicking off its partnership ahead of National Hiking Day, November 17th - a day that acknowledges the opportunity to get outdoors and exercise, while exploring and appreciating Canada's natural beauty. In partnership with veritree, Vitasave will plant one Canadian tree or kelp for every online order placed between November 1 and 17. Vitasave will also be adding a checkout option for consumers to add trees and kelp directly to their baskets on all online orders going forward.

Leveraging veritree's technology, Vitasave will be able to manage, track, and verify the impact of their restoration efforts over time. veritree matches businesses to verified projects based on the desired impacts of their restorative investments. The veritree platform enables multiple digital touch points to authentically engage, attract, and unite customers on impacts that are aligned with their values. Vitasave's upcoming tree planting project will directly support two restorative projects close to its heart and its headquarters in British Columbia.

The first site is in Cariboo, B.C., an area that has been devastated by wildfires over the past several years. Reforestation efforts will help to prevent soil erosion, protect the water quality of nearby rivers and lakes, and help to accelerate the restoration of local wildlife habitats.

The second is a kelp restoration project taking place off the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia. Kelp can help to restore vital habitat for marine life, boost fisheries, and draw down carbon from the atmosphere. veritree and Vitasave will be helping to plant and monitor kelp lines that will be future habitats for herring and salmonids.

"veritree and Vitasave have a common affinity for nature's wellbeing," said veritree CEO, Derrick Emsley. "Our partnership enables Vitasave to take restorative action close to home, helping to build a more sustainable and healthy future for all Canadians."

"It is critical for us and our consumers to access and understand the impacts of our actions as we take steps to do our part." said Co-Founder of Vitasave, Adam Assadkhan. "Our partnership with veritree allows Vitasave to see and share the benefits of our climate investments, in real time."

About veritree

veritree is a data-driven, restorative platform that connects climate solutions with mission-driven companies ready to lead the restorative economy. With on-the-ground monitoring and blockchain verification, veritree improves transparency and trust through data and tools that revitalize ecosystems, strengthen communities, and build climate solutions.

The success behind tentree's planting program, veritree scales consumer-centric programs between planting organizations and corporations around the world. veritree's mission is to restore the planet - planting and verifying one billion trees within the decade. For more information, visit veritree.com.

About Vitasave:

Vitasave is a 100% Canadian owned and operated natural health company headquartered in beautiful British Columbia, with warehouses in Vancouver and Toronto. With two retail locations and growing, the Vitasave mission is to help everyone live a healthier life by connecting them with health & wellness products that best suit their needs. Vitasave carries something for everyone, with over 6000 natural health products across more than 200 brands, including vitamins, supplements, food, pet care and lifestyle products. Founded by three brothers Ali Assadkhan, Amir Assadkhan and Adam Assadkhan, Vitasave is quickly becoming the industry leader in Canadian natural health.

Media Contact: Montana Brisbin, [email protected]

SOURCE veritree