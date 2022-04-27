Verity Asset Management Names Jae Di Lorenzo Director of Participant Engagement and Ambassador for New Advisory Services Business Unit: Vynntana™

Newly launched Plan Governance Platform, Vynntana™, provides 403(b) and 457(b) plan sponsors and their employees a comprehensive suite of tools and expert guidance

DURHAM, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity Asset Management (VAM), a Registered Investment Advisor, is today pleased to announce the appointment of Jae Di Lorenzo, J.D., CRES, as Director of Participant Engagement and Ambassador for their newly launched business unit, the Plan Governance Platform, Vynntana™. Serving the 403(b) and 457(b) plan space, Vynntana™ is a service providing a comprehensive suite of tools and expert guidance. The platform will support employer sponsors and the non-ERISA retirement vehicles they provide for their eligible K-14 public school, college, church, governmental agency, and non-profit employees.

Di Lorenzo joined Verity Asset Management in June 2020, and focuses on improving participant engagement by creating and delivering financial webinars, as well as ensuring the educational materials and communication provided are relevant and easily understood by plan participants. She has nearly two-decades of experience in marketing, drawn from an array of C-suite and executive positions working with both for-profit and non-profit entities. She is an experienced financial education speaker and presenter for governmental and private plan sponsors, working with insurance companies, school districts, colleges, universities, and non-profit organizations across the country. She earned her Juris Doctor from Georgia State University College of Law and her Bachelor of Science, Neuroscience, from Furman University.

Di Lorenzo will be responsible for messaging, marketing and the production of content designed to encourage participants to take control of their financial success. Her refreshing approach of transparently sharing her own journey of perseverance and triumph with participants aids in her role with Vynntana™ – providing her the ability to relate and meet people, "where they are."

"My personal commitment to service and empowerment is mirrored in this platform – I believe you connect and empower by speaking to people in a straightforward and easily relatable manner. You have to meet them where they are in life, using real-life examples they deal with in their lives and providing actionable advice they can easily put to use," asserts Di Lorenzo. "Vynntana™ gives employers the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of their employees in very meaningful ways."

Be sure to read Di Lorenzo's recently published white paper on Engagement here (https://www.verityinvest.com/news-and-press/articles/the-key-to-a-successful-financial-education-program).

For questions or to learn more about Vynntana™, contact the company at (https://www.verityinvest.com/contact-us/) or call us at (800) 247-6717.

About Verity Asset Management:

Verity Asset Management is a Durham, N.C.-based Registered Investment Advisor. Founded in 1996, VAM provides a suite of advisory services nationally to investors, employers and other investment advisors. Services include: Wealth Management for individual investors integrating decades of expertise and evolving new technologies; Customized Financial and Retirement Savings Guidance to ensure investor savings last their lifetime; Governance and Oversight for Employer Plans providing specialized expertise in tax-exempt and corporate plans; and Turnkey Solutions for Investment Advisors delivering investment management and practice support. For more information, visit https://www.verityinvest.com/.

