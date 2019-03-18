Verity Solutions Recognized as Category Leader for 340B Management Systems in 2019 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report

"Category Leaders are committed to providing the very best technology, service, and guidance to providers and payers," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "The Category Leader award carries with it the voice of thousands of providers and payers, highlighting outstanding vendors who have raised the bar."

Verity 340B is considered one of the most comprehensive 340B program management solutions available for covered entities, allowing hospitals, IDNs, Community Health Centers, FQHCs and their retail pharmacies to quickly and easily scale the 340B program. Hundreds of health systems rely on Verity's 340B products to maintain compliance, optimize savings, and keep them up-to-date with ever-changing regulations.

"We focus our efforts on making it easier for covered entities to manage the 340B drug discount program, and we're honored to be recognized for that as the top-ranked 340B solution," said Verity CEO, George Puckett. "We've listened to feedback and suggestions from our customers to help us streamline the contracting and implementation experience, continually enhance our user interface and product functionality, and equip our support team with the industry knowledge they need. We truly value the collaboration we build with each and every customer as we partner to help them effectively optimize inventory management, compliance and savings through the 340B program."

About Best in KLAS

Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report. This report ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments. The Best in KLAS report contains two types of awards for various healthcare IT markets: the Best in KLAS award and the Category Leader award. Market segments that are assigned Category Leader awards are new or niche segments with a focused impact across many health systems. Like Best in KLAS winners, vendors awarded a Category Leader designation stand out for helping healthcare organizations deliver quality patient care.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

About Verity Solutions

Since 2002, Verity Solutions has maintained an exemplary HRSA audit track record while partnering with covered entities to stretch scarce resources, foster compliance, respond to changing regulations, and maximize drug cost savings through the 340B drug discount program. Hundreds of integrated healthcare systems, acute-care hospitals, community health centers, federally-qualified health centers, pharmacies, and other 340B-eligible covered entities throughout the United States rely on Verity's industry leadership and 340B® software and service solutions to successfully manage the 340B program.

Verity Solutions is a privately-held corporation based in Kirkland, Washington. For more information please call 800.581.1378 or visit verity340b.com.

