Verix and Herspiegel Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to serve pharmaceutical and biotechnology business managers

SAN JOSE, Calif. and YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verix, a leading provider of advanced analytics for life sciences business functions, and Herspiegel Consulting, LLC., a full-service life science consulting firm that specializes in commercial strategy and execution have announced the formal initiation of a business partnership to serve pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.

Verix's science-driven approach to effective execution of commercial strategy, is a natural next step to Herspiegel Consulting, translating their strategic advice to automated operation. Verix's AI/ML based technology, generates predictive measures that enable brand managers to view their therapeutic universe in various dimensions, evaluate alternative scenarios, and cherry pick opportunities to fit every single tactical aspect of their brand's strategy. Verix's Tovana© and Limelight© solutions bring to life next generation, agile field organizations with on-demand and actionable insights, AI enabled next best action alerts, and automated field team collaboration prompts.

"This partnership between Verix and Herspiegel Consulting will help our clients execute strategic approaches, streamline their new product launch, and catapult commercial success for in-line brands" said Brent Herspiegel, Herspiegel Consulting President, "We're excited to combine forces with Verix's state of the art technology that drives actionable insights and equips decision makers and field teams with the information they need to be effective."

The partnership will provide pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers a full circle solution from strategy formation, through generation of target lists that closely align with each recommended tactic, to a fully automated solution to execute, measure, and track results for continuous fine tuning.

"Herspiegel Consulting is an ideal partner for Verix, due to their in-depth analysis of their customers' needs that results in highly effective strategic recommendations" states Doron Aspitz, Verix CEO. "Helping transform their strategies into agile execution will bring a break-through to life sciences brand managers and cross-functional field teams."

About Herspiegel Consulting

Herspiegel Consulting is a leading full-service consulting firm that specializes in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. We help our clients define impactful strategic approaches, streamline launch and commercialization processes, enhance business intelligence, and optimize product performance. Our service offerings include strategy and execution in new product planning, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and launch excellence. Herspiegel Consulting clients span start-ups executing first commercialization to Fortune 500 pharmaceutical with projects across primary care, oncology, and rare disease.

About Verix

Verix is the leading provider of dedicated analytic solutions for Life Sciences Commercial Operations to solve complex business problems and reach profitable growth. Verix's AI based analytic solutions embed deep learning with abundant domain expertise to provide timely, focused, must-have insights for better, more creative and efficient decision making. Based on a robust proprietary platform comprised of a dedicated DataMart with embedded business logic and a business rules manager, Verix's analytic applications are used by Fortune 500 clients worldwide.

