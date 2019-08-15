Verizon Executive Vice President & Group CEO Tami Erwin to Honor Women Leading Technology Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC) today announced that Tami Erwin, Executive Vice President & Group CEO of Verizon Business, will deliver the keynote at the 12th annual Women Tech Awards. Together with other members of the technology community, Erwin will recognize technology-focused women for their innovation, leadership and inspirational endeavors.

"While working with Tami for the last year, I have seen firsthand how her outstanding leadership qualities have not only blazed her own trail of success but elevated the women around her to do the same," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "As we recognize women succeeding in technology, her expertise and position further demonstrate the importance of giving women the resources and opportunities to grow in their career from entry-level roles to the C-suite."

The Women Tech Awards honors the accomplishments of women in technology who are driving innovation, leading technology companies, creating new technologies and building the technology community. Since the program's inception in 2007, more than 200 women in technology and 30 university students have been recognized. The awards have also showcased their work to hundreds of high school and university students invited to attend the event each year, helping inspire the future generation of technology leaders.

Tami Erwin is widely recognized for her strategic impact, marketing and operations focus, technical savvy, and passion for people. As CEO of Verizon Business Group, a $30B+ business with over 26,000 employees that would be among the Fortune 30 if it was a separate entity, she and her teams deliver mission critical solutions to businesses worldwide and operate America's most reliable wireless network and premier all-fiber network. Tami helps businesses, governments, and communities connect to the global economy with intelligent edge solutions and prepare for digital transformation, innovation, and accelerated growth in the 5G era. Tami also leads by example in advocating for women, social fairness and equal opportunity. She is passionate about technology's role in improving the ways that people live, learn, work and play, including championing development and engagement programs for women in business and investment in STEM programs for students.

The Women Tech Awards will be Wednesday, October 9 from noon - 1:30 p.m. at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. This year's awards are presented by Dealertrack, Dell EMC, Domo, EY, Health Catalyst, Pelion and Vivint Smart Home.

To see the 18 finalists for the 2019 Women Tech Awards, visit www.womentechcouncil.com/awards/

Tickets for the awards are $125 for members and $150 for non-members and can be purchased online at www.womentechcouncil.org . Basic tables are available for $1,250 and education tables for $1,500.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Time: 12 - 1:30 p.m. Location: Grand America Hotel

555 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, UT

About Women Tech Council

The Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in driving high growth for the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on high performance, not diversity, where men and women can succeed. This propels individual careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse, and entrepreneurial technology workforce.

For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.

FOR INFORMATION:

Media Contact

Abby Shaha

abigail@womentechcouncil.com

For more information regarding WTC or the event:

Kristin Wright

kristin@womentechcouncil.com

801-960-2007

SOURCE Women Tech Council

Related Links

http://www.womentechcouncil.org

