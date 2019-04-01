Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles, CA" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles, CA.

The report analyzes two of the fifteen districts within the City of Los Angeles, CA and how Verizon Wireless deployed its 5G VTF network. The Verizon Wireless 5G Home Service was launched on October 1, 2018. We were able to survey a limited number of the 5G sites concentrated within the Downtown and surrounding areas and see the issues and complications involved in the deployment of a 5G network using mmWave small cell sites.

With the conclusion of the FCC's Auction 101 (28GHz) on January 24, 2019 and start of Auction 102 (24GHz) on March 14, 2019, deployment of 5G networks for both FWA and mobility services will be a key focus for mobile operators in the U.S. in 2019. While recent legislation from the FCC for streamlining aspects of siting and collocation for small cells is now under review from the U.S. Congress' Committee on Energy and Commerce, legal challenges regarding small cell laws continue to gain momentum from municipalities. We believe that small cell siting regulations and laws remain unclear as we enter Auction 102 and may remain cloudy through the remainder of 2019.

Deployment of 5G services using microwave and millimeter wave frequency bands is critical to both AT&T Wireless and Verizon Wireless' success for 5G. The study of the Los Angeles network correlates with our previous findings for the Sacramento network and continue to highlight serious issues for the deployment of 5G mmWave small cells. While mmWave repeaters may expand the 5G signal coverage zone of the small cell sites such as the central business districts (CBD) of major cities, they will not be able to provide 100% signal coverage, says Lum.

The report focuses on the following issues:

Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site

Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed

Analyze the type of poles used

Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site

Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service

Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

Verizon 5G Home Service

5G Site Maps for Districts 1 and 14

Deployment Analysis of Districts 1 and 14

Case Study 1: Large Scale Multi-tenant apartment complexe

Case Study 2: LoS Inter-site Distance

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

5G Radio Node Site Number

5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street

5G Radio Node US Zip Code

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies

Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks

Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE

Phase 1 with 5GVTF

5G Home Service

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF LOS ANGELES 5G NETWORK

P3 Partnership between Verizon Wireless and City of Los Angeles

Example of Collocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site

Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS

District 1 Analysis

District 14 Analysis

CHAPTER 4 CASE STUDY 1

CHAPTER 5 CASE STUDY 2

D14 Site DLA 237

D14 Site DLA 234-4



Companies Mentioned



Ericsson

Samsung

Verizon

