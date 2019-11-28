Verizon Wireless Black Friday Deals (2019): Apple iPhone, Google Pixel & Samsung Galaxy Cell Phone & Verizon Fios Deals Rated by Retail Fuse
Check out the top Verizon Wireless mobile phone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, featuring Verizon Fios & Pixel 4, iPhone 11, Galaxy S10 & more Android cell phone sales
Nov 28, 2019, 15:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday Verizon Wireless deals, featuring savings on Galaxy Note10, Galaxy S9, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and Pixel 3 cell phones and Verizon Fios internet packages. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Retail Fuse.
Best Verizon Wireless deals:
- Get $400 off Apple iPhone 11 at Verizon - ends today. With select trade in. Switch with Unlimited & get $400 more.
- Get up to $400 off Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL - at Verizon
- Save up to $300 off iPhone XR - at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to 73% on the iPhone 8 & 7 Plus at Verizon Wireless
- Save up to $700 on iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max - at Verizon (buy one, save $700 on a 2nd)
- Get $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless - check deals available on the Pixel 4, 3 & 3a
- Save up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+ & Note10 5G - at Verizon (buy one, save $750 on a 2nd)
- Save up to $200 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, Galaxy Tab S6 & Galaxy Book 2 - at Verizon
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios Internet, TV, & home phone bundles - save on a wide range of Fios plans including Gigabit Connection & Custom TV & more
- Switch and get Verizon's best price guaranteed on iPhone XS Max & Apple Watch Series 3 - at Verizon
- Get a free Galaxy S10e and Galaxy Watch when you switch - at Verizon
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals, check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Verizon offers cell phone deals from premium to budget options. For iOS users, the Apple iPhone 11 can be acquired from Verizon Wireless. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Google Pixel 3 are on offer for Android users, too. Meanwhile, those looking for bundled internet access with a TV and telephone can get the Verizon Fios.
The Switch to Verizon deals offer steep discounts on the latest smartphones and gadgets. For instance, one can save up to $700 on a second iPhone 11 Pro and up to $750 on a second Galaxy Note10 upon opening a new line. Verizon also has online-exclusive deals where new customers can switch to Verizon and get the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus at extremely low monthly fees.
For a limited time, the Verizon Fios Home Internet comes with a free 12-month subscription to Disney+. Those who will sign a two-year contract for the Fios Gigabit Connection and custom TV can further get a $100 prepaid Visa card as part of their holiday deals.
