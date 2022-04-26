Verkada Wins Coveted Red Dot and iF Design Awards for Access Control Product

Verkada's goal is to redefine and dramatically elevate what customers can expect of enterprise security products.

"We're excited to be recognized for our groundbreaking product design. Our goal at Verkada is to redefine and dramatically elevate what customers can expect of enterprise security products. We're breaking the mold in all categories, and this is only the beginning," commented John Russell, Verkada's Vice President of Design.

Verkada's award-winning Access Control hardware consists of the AC41 Door Controller and the AD31 Door Reader. The AC41 was designed with a simplified wiring layout and a removable cassette system, simplifying installation. Verkada's AD31 card reader is designed with a minimalistic approach to ensure clear communication between the reader and door controller; it precedes the newly released AD32, which supports higher scan ranges and multiple form factors.

Recognition for Design

The iF Design Award and 2022 Red Dot Awards follow last year's wins of the 2021 GOOD DESIGN® Awards and the 2021 International Design Excellence Award® (IDEA®) from the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) .

About Verkada

Verkada is a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security. Designed with simplicity, security and scalability in mind, Verkada's video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms and visitor management natively integrate with an intuitive cloud-managed platform and are virtually effortless to install, maintain and manage across thousands of sites. Verkada protects over 11,400 organizations, including more than 2200 schools, and 43 of the Fortune 500.

