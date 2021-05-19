STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus Financial Technology, a global provider of clearing and trading technology, today announced it has entered into an agreement to provide its microservices-based clearing solution to a leading market operator in America.

This is part of Vermiculus clearing solution, launched earlier this year, which is an elastically scalable, AI-powered, real-time clearing system. The solution with its superior microservices architecture allows for deployment of a selection of microservices and applying changes on the fly.

Taraneh Derayati, CEO at Vermiculus, said: "With this fantastic collaboration, we continue to execute on our technology strategy by providing extremely flexible solutions based on our unique microservices architecture, while expanding our geographic presence and services to our global network of customers. This is an exciting project in an attractive market, positioning us to become a truly modular provider of AI-based solutions.

In a short number of years, our customer has built their business into one of the fastest growing marketplaces in America. We look forward to working with them to accelerate the company's further growth, building on our culture of innovation and customer-first approach as we aim to bring greater choice to the market."

For further information, please contact:

Taraneh Derayati - CEO

Vermiculus Financial Technology

Tel +46-(0)73 634 56 26

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/r/vermiculus-signs-a-new-agreement-for-providing-its-microservices-based-clearing-solution,c3349358

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20350/3349358/1419363.pdf Vermiculus Press Release 2021-05-19

SOURCE VermiculusFT