Vermont Systems Announces Solution Enhancements to Support Parks and Recreation Summer Season

BURLINGTON, Vt., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Systems, the leading provider of recreation management software and services, today announced a series of solutions enabling employees of parks and recreation departments to safely return to work while providing members and patrons with social distancing and contact-less methods for engagement.

These touch-less tools are in response to the events that have forced many parks and recreation departments to pivot their operations around new government restrictions. Vermont Systems developed their technology to meet the needs for self-check-in, activity, court, and facility registration, point-of-sale, and contact tracing.

Self-Checkin/Checkout Reservations and Arrivals

Vermont Systems new Kiosk solution allows patrons to self-scan into facilities, reducing direct human-to-human contact. Staff can also monitor and control access to the facilities. RecTrac 3.1 also provides a number of features and options for restricting, managing, and tracking capacity at your various facilities including courts, fitness center, and pool.

Track Sanitization, Cleaning, and Maintenance

With the Maintenance Management system, extensive reporting on facility management and sanitization is available. Departments can develop detailed reporting as specific as who cleaned which spin bike.

Touchless POS and Interactions

Utilizing point-of-sale, departments can create a touch-less interaction for concession and ticket sales. RecTrac 3.1 also supports the easy update and distribution of waivers associated with health and safety processes, as well as secure online payments.

Instant Communications

Utilizing the SMS message solution, departments can also deliver safety messages and as well as event and reservation reminders, reaching patrons directly on their device where they are certain to receive the communication.

"Parks and Rec departments are challenged with balancing the social distancing guidelines of their respective regions, while also providing their patrons with access to the recreation facilities they enjoy so much," said Scott Strong, President of Vermont Systems. "This technology delivers the solutions needed to provide safe experiences for the patrons and staff, as well as the operational efficiency and insight to better run their departments during this time of uncertainty."

From controlled access, to touch-less interactions, to new restrictions in reservations, these solutions enable parks and recreation departments to safely address this new reality while still delivering a lifestyle patrons are clamoring for this summer. Parks and Recreation Managers can access compliance reporting on space usage and contact tracing, benchmark and compare trends in spend, facility utilization, and online booking to understand patron engagement and make decisions on facility accessibility and operations. They can control the number of patrons utilizing programs, courts, pools, and fitness centers, build in time for sanitizing through configured reservation booking, and communicate important information through SMS notifications.

For many departments, investment decisions have historically centered on facilities and capital equipment, but over the last 8 weeks, parks and recreation has had to innovate new operational processes that balance the safety of their patrons with the in-person activity experience they desire. Technology as a critical success factor in delivering this experience is evident, and one that will persist well beyond the temporary changes of these recent events. Learn more about these contact-less solutions.

Vermont Systems

Vermont Systems is the leading provider of recreation management software and services. Founded in 1985, Vermont Systems has been committed to developing innovative software products for managing recreation and parks operations for municipal, county, state and federal military governmental entities. Vermont Systems recreation management platforms provide clients full operational management, payment management and experience management to create consistent community experiences, enhance loyalty with every interaction, and connect all key activities, employees and customers in one place to create efficiencies and make real connections. http://www.vermontsystems.com.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is a Battery Ventures company, fulfilling their global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across four brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, PrestoSports and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 8,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: Clubessential http://www.clubessential.com; ClubReady http://www.clubready.com; PrestoSports http://www.prestosports.com; Vermont Systems: http://www.vermontsystems.com.

