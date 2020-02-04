Vermont's Top Youth Volunteers Of 2020 Selected By National Program

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25 th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

These are Vermont's top youth volunteers of 2020:

High School State Honoree: Lena Ashooh

Nominated by Chittenden County 4-H

Lena, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, organized a free two-day storytelling conference last July that brought together rural and migrant youth from across Vermont to overcome language and cultural barriers, share life experiences and foster connection. Lena's involvement in two organizations laid the groundwork for her project. As a 4-Her, she learned about the complexities and difficulties of working and living on a farm. And as a youth leader with the NextGeneration Leadership Network, which brings together civic-minded youth to fight social injustice, she saw how the power of written and spoken expression can help address social crises.

Drawing on those experiences, Lena envisioned an annual event that would bring together young people who live on Vermont farms and young people who relocate independently or with their families to obtain seasonal or temporary employment in agriculture. With help from the Vermont Migrant Education Program, Lena created "Mi Vida, Mi Voz" (My Life, My Voice) last February. She obtained a $3,000 grant and appealed to businesses, corporations and organizations for donations of food, supplies and money. She then recruited artists, educators and writers to participate in the conference and worked out logistics for 20 young people to attend. "The gathering celebrated powerful stories, surprising similarities, great food, and lots of laughter," said Lena. As one of the youth participants noted, she said, "we all have more in common than we think." Lena is busy now working on next summer's conference.

Middle Level State Honoree: Ashwil Bell

Nominated by Mater Christi School

Ashwil, a sixth-grader at Mater Christi School, raised money to buy solar cookers for refugee families in Chad, designed and staffed a food concession stand for Special Olympics bowling events, and organized a campaign to promote awareness of the effects of plastic bags on the environment. "I have always been around individuals who contribute to the community," said Ashwil, whose parents operate a school for kids with disabilities. "I recognized from an early age that it takes effort to make a difference."

When Ashwil was 5 years old, a teenager she knew was working on a project to help women in Darfuri refugee camps. It was difficult for them to get firewood for cooking fires, so the girl was trying to raise money to buy solar cookers. She asked Ashwil to donate her artwork for an auction, which raised $400 for the cause. Later, Ashwil operated a concession stand at every home game of a local Special Olympics Unified bowling team, raising $400 to buy a beehive and bees for a school bee curriculum. In addition, Ashwil, inspired by a group of southern California teens who made a video about the environmental problems caused by plastic bags, started a campaign to ban their use at her school. "The school no longer allows plastic bags for lunches or garbage," she said. Currently, she is working to organize a conference to promote women's empowerment and confidence.

Distinguished Finalists

The program judges also recognized two other Vermont students as Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service activities. Each will receive an engraved bronze medallion.



These are Vermont's Distinguished Finalists for 2020:

Lauren Eppinger, 18, of Saxtons River, Vermont, a senior at Vermont Academy, organized and led a week-long educational camp, teaching 13 middle school girls design-related engineering skills and helping them complete a circuitry project. To establish the camp, Lauren worked with local businesses, secured donations, developed lesson plans and taught each session; she is currently creating a shortened version of her curriculum for a local nonprofit, and plans to offer another engineering camp next summer.

Joseph McCoy, 17, of Manchester, Vermont, a senior at Burr and Burton Academy, collaborated with his school's athletic and special education departments to create a Unified basketball team, which includes both student athlete volunteers and students with disabilities. Inspired by his mother, who works with children with cognitive disabilities, Joseph established the team by recruiting volunteers, organizing a practice and game schedule and by coaching players on a weekly basis.

"In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society's challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too."

"Middle level and high school students are doing remarkable things to shape the future of their communities through volunteer service. They inspire all students and schools to drive learning with real-world challenges," said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. "Congratulations to each of the 2020 honorees – it's an honor to celebrate your commitment to creating positive change."

About The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards represents the United States' largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer service. All public and private middle level and high schools in the country, as well as all Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and Points of Light Global Network members, were eligible to select a student or member for a local Prudential Spirit of Community Award. These Local Honorees were then reviewed by an independent judging panel, which selected State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists based on criteria including personal initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.

While in Washington, D.C., the 102 State Honorees – one middle level and one high school student from each state and the District of Columbia – will tour the capital's landmarks, meet top youth volunteers from other parts of the world, attend a gala awards ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, and visit their congressional representatives on Capitol Hill. On May 4, 10 of the State Honorees – five middle level and five high school students – will be named America's top youth volunteers of 2020. These National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies and $5,000 grants from Prudential for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

Since the program began in 1995, more than 130,000 young volunteers have been honored at the local, state and national level. The program also is conducted by Prudential subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, India, China and Brazil. In addition to granting its own awards, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program also distributes President's Volunteer Service Awards to qualifying Local Honorees.

For information on all of this year's Prudential Spirit of Community State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists, visit http://spirit.prudential.com or www.nassp.org/spirit.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the leading organization of and voice for principals and other school leaders across the United States. NASSP seeks to transform education through school leadership, recognizing that the fulfillment of each student's potential relies on great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student. Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National Student Council. Learn more at www.nassp.org

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial services leader, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com .

For Spirit of Community Awards program logo and medallion graphics, please visit https://spirit.prudential.com/resources/media

SOURCE Prudential Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.news.prudential.com

