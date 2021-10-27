Vernier and ADInstruments Launch Complete Lab-Based Solution for College-Level General Chemistry

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology and ADInstruments recently launched the Lt Chemistry Collection, which features 19 interactive, college-level experiments hosted on the Lt online learning platform. These ready-to-use chemistry experiments are available for a free 90-day trial, and they use Vernier Go Direct® sensors, as well as example data from Vernier. The labs are designed to engage students in hands-on learning as they explore various fundamental chemistry concepts, including acid-base titration, states of matter, heat of reaction, synthesis, buffers, and equilibria principles.

"The new Lt Chemistry Collection supports both in-person and remote learning and provides college-level students with real-world applications of scientific concepts," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Now students can use our sensors to record real-time chemistry data into Lt—or utilize sample data available from Vernier within the platform—as they participate in meaningful and active exploration."

Lt is a state-of-the-art, cloud-based learning platform featuring inquiry-based, media-rich, and self-paced labs that can be easily customized to meet course requirements. Its Biology and Chemistry Collections, created in partnership with Vernier, focus on the principles of active learning. By asking students to predict outcomes, collect and analyze data, and draw conclusions based on those data, these experiments encourage scientific literacy.

Many of the experiments have optional step-by-step extension activities to foster curiosity and develop scientific thinking skills. In addition, they feature stylized images and assessment questions to help students understand difficult concepts.

"We've had the pleasure of working with Vernier on the Lt Chemistry Collection, which enables chemistry educators to utilize the best of both companies' products in Vernier Go Direct Sensors and Lt, our online teaching platform," said Amy Bucher, head of education at ADInstruments. "Educators are dealing with ongoing uncertainty around instructional mode, and this is particularly difficult for those teaching lab-based courses. Lt allows you to teach flexibly, whether remote or in the lab, while engaging students in active learning."

The 19 experiments in the collection include "Boyle's Law and Charles' Law," "Determining a Chemical Formula," "Dissociation Constants," and "Molar Volume of a Gas."

To learn more about the new Lt Chemistry Collection, compatible Go Direct sensors, and the 90-day free trial, visit www.vernier.com/adinstruments .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology