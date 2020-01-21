Vernier Software & Technology Announces Schedule of Spring 2020 Professional Development Workshops

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off this March, Vernier Software & Technology will host 12 hands-on workshops to help science and STEM educators learn how to integrate Vernier data-collection technology into their curriculum. New for our spring 2020 workshops, educators will have the option to attend either an elementary and middle school workshop or a high school and college workshop. All attendees will additionally receive a Go Direct® Temperature Probe that they will use throughout the three-hour workshop.

"During the workshops, educators will learn tips and tricks from a former science educator with years of classroom experience as they test out new age-appropriate, classroom-ready experiments," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Educators of all levels will also have the opportunity to share ideas and learn from their peers as they engage in collaborative professional development."

The workshops are designed for educators across all disciplines, including physics, chemistry, biology, environmental science, Earth science, and elementary and middle school science. For $35, attendees will receive hands-on training, a light meal, and a Go Direct Temperature Probe. Attendees will also receive downloadable classroom-ready training materials, which include ready-to-use experiments for all areas of science.

Interested educators can select dates from the schedule below.

March 2020 Workshop Dates and Locations

March 12: Pasadena, CA March 14: Phoenix, AZ

April 2020 Workshop Dates and Locations

April 14: Chicago, IL April 15: Dallas, TX April 23: Hartford, CT April 25: Atlanta, GA April 25: Newark, NJ April 27: Philadelphia, PA April 28: Baltimore, MD



May 2020 Workshop Dates and Locations

May 5: Denver, CO

To learn more and to register for an upcoming Vernier data-collection workshop, visit http://www.vernier.com/training .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology

Related Links

http://www.vernier.com

