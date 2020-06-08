Vernier Software & Technology Releases New Lab Book for High School and College-Level Human Physiology

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology recently released Human Physiology Experiments: Volume 2 to engage high school and college-level students in hands-on data collection as they learn about key human physiology concepts. The lab book, available in both printed and e-book formats, offers 15 investigations that utilize a variety of Vernier Go Direct® sensors and cover circulatory and cardiac physiology, respiratory physiology, muscle physiology, complex reflexes, biofeedback, exercise physiology, and more.

"Hands-on learning is the best way for students to understand human physiology and how the body works," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "These new experiments are particularly engaging and are quick and easy to set up. This helps students get up and running within minutes, so they can spend the vast majority of their time collecting and analyzing data and making scientific connections. In addition, students can easily conduct these experiments at home."

Investigations in the lab book use easily accessible materials and affordable sensors, such as Go Direct Blood Pressure, Go Direct EKG, Go Direct Spirometer, Go Direct Respiration Belt, and Go Direct Hand Dynamometer sensors, all of which can be used with a wide variety of devices. The lab book provides instructors with word-processing files that they can edit to match their teaching styles, helpful teaching tips, important discussion points, and sample data and graphs. It also includes a table with International Baccalaureate® Sports Science standards correlations. Sample data for these experiments and more than 300 others are also available within the Experiment and Sample Data Library , which is provided by Vernier for instructors to provide to students who are currently in a remote learning environment.

At the high school level, Human Physiology Experiments: Volume 2 is appropriate for advanced high school students, schools that have a health science focus, and schools that are looking to get a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) certification or are looking to support their existing PLTW courses. The lab book additionally contains a number of advanced experiments that are appropriate for college and pre-med students studying sports and exercise science.

To learn more about Human Physiology Experiments: Volume 2, visit https://www.vernier.com/human-physiology-experiments-volume-2 .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 39 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit https://www.vernier.com .

