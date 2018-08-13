Vernier Software & Technology to Host 38 Free Professional Development Workshops this Fall

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Vernier Software & Technology will host 38 free, hands-on workshops around the country to help science educators learn how to best incorporate probeware and data-collection technology into their curriculum. The four-hour workshops led by Vernier training specialists allow educators to explore classroom-ready labs that incorporate Vernier Software & Technology's award-winning line of data-collection technology, including the new Go Direct® wireless sensors. Educators can register for a workshop at www.vernier.com/workshops.

"Our data-collection workshops are wonderful professional development opportunities for educators, regardless of their previous experience with data-collection technology," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "When they leave the workshop, we want educators to be inspired and excited to incorporate new experiments into their curriculum."

During the workshops, educators will learn skills and best practices for data-collection in physics, chemistry, biology, and environmental/Earth science, as well as K–8 science education to help meet the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). After an overview of the technology, educators will explore popular experiments across a wide variety of grade levels and science disciplines based on their interests.

All workshops are scheduled outside of school hours—either in the evening or on weekends—to allow educators to participate in the training without missing valuable instructional time. Each workshop includes a light meal and a downloadable Workshop Training Manual, which includes ready-to-use experiment handouts for all science disciplines. Interested educators can select dates from the schedule below.

September 2018 Workshop Dates and Locations

September 10: Houston, TX September 11: Houston, TX September 12: Corpus Christi, TX September 13: San Antonio, TX September 15: San Antonio, TX September 17: Austin, TX September 18: Fort Worth, TX September 19: Dallas, TX September 20: Oklahoma City, OK September 22: Tulsa, OK September 24: Wichita, KS September 24: Portsmouth, NH September 25: Boston, MA September 25: Topeka, KS September 26: Kansas City, MO September 26: Boston, MA September 27: Albany, NY September 29: Omaha, NE September 29: Syracuse, NY

October 2018 Workshop Dates and Locations

October 1: Quad Cities, IA October 1: Buffalo, NY October 3: Minneapolis, MN October 3: Cleveland, OH October 4: Toledo, OH October 6: Detroit, MI October 6: Minneapolis, MN October 8: Madison, WI October 8: Fort Wayne, IN October 9: Indianapolis, IN October 9: Milwaukee, WI October 10: Cincinnati, OH October 11: Chicago, IL October 11: Columbus, OH October 13: Pittsburgh, PA October 13: Chicago, IL October 15: Springfield, IL October 16: St. Louis, MO October 17: St. Louis, MO

For complete details and to register for a Vernier workshop closest to you, visit www.vernier.com/workshops.

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 37 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit www.vernier.com.

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology

Related Links

https://www.vernier.com

