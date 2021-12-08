VERO Announces New Prequalification Offering, Saving Time And Preventing Fraud

Pre-qualify applicants in seconds via an encrypted workflow

Prevent fraud across identity, income, and employment

Standardize criteria across applicants

Provide transparency and predictability to renters

With VERO Vett, property managers are granted complete control over setting objective applicant criteria, standardizing an otherwise burdensome and complicated process. Upon prequalification, VERO Vett autofills the application form with the data provided by the renter, allowing applicants to complete submission in mere minutes. With this model, VERO Vett prevents fraud before it even begins, granting property managers the confidence to approve quality applicants without the risk of fraud–all while granting renters complete visibility into their application strength.

"While the priorities of property managers and renters are often at odds, adding VERO Vett's prequalification capability empowers both sides," said Lou Baugier, CEO and co-founder of VERO. "While applicant fraud has been on the rise, using our unique technology we're able to not only speed up the process drastically, but also eliminate fraud before it happens–creating a superior, secure experience for both property managers and prospective renters."

VERO consolidates a broken leasing process in one simple platform, making lease management easier and more affordable for property managers while providing transparency and cost savings for renters. On average, it takes less than 17 minutes to apply and sign a lease with VERO–compared to the industry average of seven days. By combining each separate step of the leasing process into one centralized solution, VERO grants owners benefits including streamlined workflow, mitigated risk, and increased net asset value (NAV), while passing time savings and transparency onto their renters.

ABOUT VERO

VERO is the modern leasing infrastructure for renters and owners. Designed to streamline and automate all operations, VERO consolidates a broken leasing process in one simple platform, making lease management easier and more affordable for property managers while providing transparency and cost savings for renters. Learn more about VERO: sayvero.com

