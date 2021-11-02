VERO Announces New Senior Hires To Lead Tech, Marketing

Emily Kramer joins VERO as Senior Vice President of Marketing, overseeing VERO's external branding efforts, sales generation, and customer feedback loops. Kramer joins VERO with an extensive history in financial services, having served as the SVP, Business Development and Marketing of ClickPay (acquired by RealPage, Inc in 2018). After acquisition, Kramer continued as head of ClickPay's Business Development and Marketing while also driving impact for RealPage's Financial Services division. Prior to ClickPay, Kramer held positions at American Express and Citigroup.

"As we continue to grow and expand our client-focused offerings, I'm thrilled to bring some of the best industry talent to lead new initiatives and help to tell the VERO story," said Lou Baugier, CEO and co-founder of VERO. "Keith and Emily fill critical roles and will undoubtedly drive us further on our mission to simplify and automate all operations for real estate operators and their renters."

VERO consolidates a broken leasing process in one simple platform, making lease management easier and more affordable for property managers while providing transparency and cost savings for renters. On average, it takes less than 17 minutes to apply and sign a lease with VERO–compared to the industry average of seven days. By combining each separate step of the leasing process into one centralized solution, VERO grants owners benefits including streamlined workflow, mitigated risk, and increased net asset value (NAV), while passing time savings and transparency onto their renters. VERO has increased transactions by 500% on an annual basis, and grown revenue by 140% QoQ. Current VERO partners include LeFrak, Stonehenge, Alfred, and FirstService Residential, among others.

