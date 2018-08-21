Vero Breakthrough Solo Artist Of The Year Jorja Smith Nominates Nordoff Robbins To Receive $50,000 Donation From Vero

Built to enable users to interact more authentically online, Vero is also committed to driving positive change in the real world and the inaugural award is accompanied by a $50,000 donation made by Vero to a charity of the artist's choice. Smith has chosen leading music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins to receive the $50,000 donation in her name, enabling Nordoff Robbins to change even more lives through the power of music.

"Since her first track was uploaded when she was just 18 years old, Jorja has won fans and critical acclaim across the globe," said Ayman Hariri, Co-founder and CEO of Vero, "and we can't think of a better artist to win the inaugural Vero Breakthrough Solo Artist of the Year Award. Jorja is one of the most authentic voices in music today and we look forward to everything that is yet to come for her and are delighted to be working with her to support the life-changing work of Nordoff Robbins."

As the UK's leading independent music therapy charity, Nordoff Robbins celebrates the connection and joy music can bring to those with life-limiting illnesses, physical disabilities or emotional challenges. Working across the country, they offer vital support through their dedicated open access centres and alongside over 150 partner organisations to change lives through music.

"Nordoff Robins is an incredible charity and I am grateful to Vero for giving me this opportunity to support the work they do," says Jorja Smith. "The work Nordoff Robins does for people from all walks of life is phenomenal. Music really connects people and gives people a chance to communicate when there is no other way. To feel connected and have fun too. It was such a great experience going to the centre as I wasn't aware of how much - and also how far - music can travel to change someone's life."

Hannah Sheedy, Director of Fundraising says, "We are thrilled to hear that Jorja has dedicated this donation to Nordoff Robbins. We were so fortunate to have had the opportunity to show her our work recently - her support of the charity and our music therapy work means the world to us. We congratulate Jorja on winning the Vero Breakthrough Solo Artist of the Year Award, and we thank Vero and Jorja for their generosity. This money will help directly fund our music therapy delivery around the UK, helping us reach the people who need us most."

Dylan Jones, Editor of British GQ says, "We are thrilled Vero decided to bolster the inaugural Vero Breakthrough Solo Artist Of The Year Award with a charity donation, and even more so that the recipient will be Nordoff Robbins. Giving back socially in this exceedingly generous way to a charity that changes lives through music is just another example of how Vero supports musical creativity at every level."

NOTES FOR EDITORS

ABOUT VERO

Vero is a subscription-based, ad-free social network that has been referred to as the antidote to ad-driven social media. Vero does not sell their users' information or mine personal data. Founded in 2015, Vero has grown to over 4M users and has been the most-downloaded app in the app stores across the world. Tackling the problem of social media addiction, Vero is also the first social network to roll out usage info that tells users how much time they spend on Vero – a potential encouragement to users to spend less time on it.

www.vero.co

ABOUT NORDOFF ROBBINS

Nordoff Robbins is the largest independent music therapy charity in the UK, dedicated to changing the lives of vulnerable and isolated people. We support thousands of people through our own centres and by working in partnership with a wide range of organisations including care homes, schools and hospitals.

In the hands of a trained practitioner, music therapy can be used to support people living with a wide range of needs. It can help a child with autism to communicate, unlock forgotten memories for those living with dementia or provide comfort for someone facing a terminal illness.

Music therapy can be life-changing for so many people.

https://www.nordoff-robbins.org.uk/

ABOUT BRITISH GQ

Urbane, upscale, bold and always stylish, GQ's status as a byword for men's style is unparalleled. Known for the highest standards in feature writing and photography, the UK's leading quality men's fashion and lifestyle magazine has won innumerable awards in its 30-year history. The monthly magazine has a combined print and digital circulation of 115,006 (ABC Jul-Dec 2017); a readership of 939,000 (PAMCO Apr'17- Mar'18); and GQ online has 2,498,592 unique users (Google analytics Apr-June 2018). In addition to print and digital, GQ hosts events including the annual GQ Men of the Year Awards, GQ Food & Drink Awards, GQ Grooming Awards and GQ Car Awards.

http://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/

