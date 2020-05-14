Vero Leasing Partners with Bold New York

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Leasing, a financial technology solution that enables owners, operators, and renters to complete the residential leasing process with unprecedented speed and ease, today announced a new partnership with Bold New York that adds 11,000 units in Manhattan and Brooklyn to Vero's innovative and renter-friendly virtual leasing platform.

"The luxury sales and leasing experts at Bold will be an incredible partner to Vero's mission of accelerating and evolving the residential leasing process," said Vero CEO Lou Baugier. "Bold New York's exceptional team understands that today's real estate market looks significantly different from the real estate market of the past — and the adoption of digital-first leasing solutions is a key driver to approving and signing new renters faster and more securely than ever."

Bold New York, a real estate marketing and consulting brokerage firm, began reinventing the industry in 2010 with a focus on highly-personalized service. The company continues to redefine real estate sales, leasing, and marketing in New York City through a delicate combination of human connection and purposeful technology.

"Bold New York is pleased with our strategic partnership with Vero," said Andrew Eagle, COO of Bold New York. "Having access to their purpose-built screening and leasing platform gives us access to critical financial and background data on all prospective renters in real-time. This means we can lease properties more quickly and confidently with a data-backed understanding of our owners' exposure to risk. Organizations like ours are constantly looking to enhance operations with enterprise-level software and support to deliver as much value back to our customers — Vero helps us toward that goal."

"Bold's commitment to user-friendly, reliable, and safe home buying, selling, and renting aligns with Vero's mission to make the leasing process transparent, efficient, and easy," said Vero Co-founder and COO Joe Ben-Zvi. "I'm excited that Vero will be able to help Bold meet its goals with a new level of speed and accuracy."

In January, Vero announced the close of its $3.2 million seed funding round, which was led by a group of respected venture capital firms including Builders VC, Bienville Capital, and Cogito Ventures.

Since its founding in 2018, Vero has worked to modernize leasing operations for property managers and owners by eliminating the need for insecure and fraud-prone paper applications and manual document transfers. Vero's platform has been adopted by multifamily real estate leaders, including Stonehenge, Property Markets Group, and Black Spruce.

About Vero Leasing

Vero Leasing is a financial technology solution for residential real estate that streamlines the leasing process for managers, landlords, and brokers, as well as renters. Vero combines layered identity verification, digital confirmation of income and assets, and mobile leasing in a seamless, secure experience. For more information, visit www.sayvero.com.

About Bold New York

Bold New York is a full-service real estate consulting and brokerage firm delivering made-to-measure services in a fun and forward-thinking way. Founded in 2010 by two young entrepreneurs, Bold New York is an expert in the project-based, luxury leasing & sales market. The firm facilitates a user-friendly, reliable and safe process of buying, selling, or renting a home through its digital platform and its passionate agents. Representing more than 15,000 apartments in New York City, Bold New York is defining the future of real estate leasing, sales, and new development marketing.

