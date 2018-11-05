Verra Mobility Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

MESA, Arizona, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) (the "Company" or "Verra Mobility") a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Total revenue for the third quarter increased to $107.6 million compared to $56.1 million for third quarter of 2017. During 2018, the Company completed two acquisitions that together contributed $40.2 million to the year-over-year revenue growth. Excluding the impact of the acquisitions, total revenue grew by $11.3 million, an increase of 20% over the same quarter in the prior year.

"During the third quarter we executed on our strategy of growing the core business, while integrating two strategic acquisitions and investing in new product offerings," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Verra Mobility. "We are committed to serving our customers and communities by making transportation safer, easier and more connected."

The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments: Commercial Services and Government Solutions. Commercial Services delivers market leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners. Government Solutions delivers market leading automated safety solutions to municipalities and school districts, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement via road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Generated Net Income of $6.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 million is 57.6% of total revenue

is 57.6% of total revenue Commercial Services segment generated revenue of $72.0 million and segment profit of $49.4 million

and segment profit of Government Solutions segment generated revenue of $35.6 million and segment profit of $12.5 million

and segment profit of Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 25.9% compared to 38.6% in the prior year

Cash flow from operations was $46.1 million

David Roberts, Verra Mobility's CEO, remarked, "Our recent acquisitions are performing well and we are achieving our synergy targets. Segment profit margins for Commercial Services were nearly 69% for the quarter. We expect to end the year strong and ahead of revenue and profit estimates."

Quarterly Conference Call

Verra Mobility will host a conference call today at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. To access this call, dial (800) 289-0438 for the U.S. or Canada, or (323) 794-2423 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investors section of Verra Mobility's website at http://ir.verramobility.com, and a recording will be archived and accessible at http://ir.verramobility.com. An audio replay of this conference call will also be available through November 22, 2018, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 7026761.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address The Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," or "will" and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of the Company's strategic acquisitions; changes in the market for our products and services; expected operating results, such as revenue growth; expansion plans and opportunities; and earnings guidance related to 2018 financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website, http://ir.verramobility.com, and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and they are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,948,613 $ 8,724,945 Restricted cash 1,727,645 1,784,665 Accounts receivable, net 76,215,796 60,180,536 Unbilled receivables 12,546,409 4,802,074 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,750,138 15,788,912 Total current assets 160,188,601 91,281,132 Installation and service parts, net 11,368,887 9,066,913 Property and equipment, net 67,196,125 65,370,696 Intangible assets, net 538,103,690 203,749,221 Goodwill 564,394,454 294,414,522 Other non-current assets 2,305,216 982,731 Total assets $ 1,343,556,973 $ 664,865,215 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,697,160 $ 20,158,977 Accrued liabilities 15,763,074 10,086,622 Current portion of long-term debt 8,400,000 3,250,000 Total current liabilities 71,860,234 33,495,599 Long term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 980,058,924 425,439,034 Other long-term liabilities 3,176,764 2,689,145 Asset retirement obligations 6,730,721 6,373,125 Deferred income taxes, net 41,790,046 49,603,691 Total Liabilities 1,103,616,689 517,600,594 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 1,000 shares authorized with 100 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 246,582,030 129,026,398 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (2,201,891) 18,238,222 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,439,856) - Total stockholders' equity 239,940,284 147,264,621 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,343,556,973 $ 664,865,215

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Successor Three months Three months ended ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Service revenue $ 105,203,673 $ 55,608,693 Product sales 2,398,807 480,699 Total revenue 107,602,480 56,089,392 Cost of service revenue 1,735,420 838,211 Cost of product sales 1,375,105 284,258 Operating expenses 27,819,681 21,703,331 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,687,265 15,830,550 Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 28,789,672 14,221,542 Total costs and expenses 81,407,143 52,877,892 Income from operations 26,195,337 3,211,500 Interest expense 20,312,956 8,947,089 Other income, net (2,942,255) (1,073,966) Total other expense 17,370,701 7,873,123 Net income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 8,824,636 (4,661,623) Income tax provision (benefit) 2,311,923 (1,314,474) Net income (loss) 6,512,713 (3,347,149) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (727,998) - Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,784,715 $ (3,347,149)

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Successor Predecessor Nine months Four months Five months ended ended ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 May 31, 2017 Service revenue $ 271,253,648 $ 74,386,326 $ 92,530,939 Product sales 3,786,660 688,325 1,340,191 Total revenue 275,040,308 75,074,651 93,871,130 Cost of service revenue 4,217,444 1,123,209 1,369,445 Cost of product sales 2,425,132 471,197 963,504 Operating expenses 80,300,635 28,767,893 35,967,664 Selling, general and administrative expenses 82,550,861 30,049,143 40,884,179 Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 74,829,641 19,243,972 12,613,143 Total costs and expenses 244,323,713 79,655,414 91,797,935 Income (loss) from operations 30,716,595 (4,580,763) 2,073,195 Interest expense 52,538,757 11,835,402 875,102 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,151,074 - - Other income, net (7,000,884) (1,335,249) (1,294,299) Total other expense (income) 55,688,947 10,500,153 (419,197) Net (loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision (24,972,352) (15,080,916) 2,492,392 Income tax (benefit) provision (4,532,239) (4,137,563) 1,252,793 Net (loss) income (20,440,113) (10,943,353) 1,239,599 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,439,856) - - Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (24,879,969) $ (10,943,353) $ 1,239,599

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF SEGMENT PROFITABILITY Successor For the three months ended September 30, 2018 Government Solutions Commercial Services Corporate and Other Total Service revenue $ 33,231,500 $ 71,972,173 $ - $ 105,203,673 Product sales 2,398,807 - - 2,398,807 Total revenue 35,630,307 71,972,173 - 107,602,480 Cost of service revenue 648,277 1,087,143 - 1,735,420 Cost of product sales 1,375,105 - - 1,375,105 Operating expenses 13,850,461 13,969,220 - 27,819,681 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,240,689 10,439,986 4,006,590 21,687,265 Other (income) expense, net (26,123) (2,943,006) 26,874 (2,942,255) Segment Profit (Loss) $ 12,541,898 $ 49,418,830 $ (4,033,464) $ 57,927,264 Segment profit (loss) $ 12,541,898 $ 49,418,830 $ (4,033,464) $ 57,927,264 Depreciation, amortization, impairment, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net - - 28,789,672 28,789,672 Interest expense - - 20,312,956 20,312,956 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - Income (loss) before income taxes $ 12,541,898 $ 49,418,830 $ (53,136,092) $ 8,824,636 Successor For the three months ended September 30, 2017 Government Solutions Commercial Services Corporate and Other Total Service revenue $ 32,373,306 $ 23,235,387 $ - $ 55,608,693 Product sales 480,699 - - 480,699 Total revenue $ 32,854,005 $ 23,235,387 $ - $ 56,089,392 Cost of service revenue 641,407 196,804 - 838,211 Cost of product sales 284,258 - - 284,258 Operating expenses 14,828,550 6,874,781 - 21,703,331 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,522,603 5,994,795 4,313,152 15,830,550 Other (income) expense, net (26,925) (1,049,475) 2,434 (1,073,966) Segment Profit (Loss) $ 11,604,112 $ 11,218,482 $ (4,315,586) $ 18,507,008 Segment profit (loss) $ 11,604,112 $ 11,218,482 $ (4,315,586) $ 18,507,008 Depreciation, amortization, impairment, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net - - 14,221,542 14,221,542 Interest - - 8,947,089 8,947,089 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 11,604,112 $ 11,218,482 $ (27,484,217) $ (4,661,623)

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF SEGMENT PROFITABILITY Successor For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 Government Solutions Commercial Services Corporate and Other Total Service revenue $ 107,063,888 $ 164,189,760 $ - $ 271,253,648 Product sales 3,786,660 - - 3,786,660 Total revenue 110,850,548 164,189,760 - 275,040,308 Cost of service revenue 2,163,458 2,053,986 - 4,217,444 Cost of product sales 2,425,132 - - 2,425,132 Operating expenses 42,701,929 37,598,706 - 80,300,635 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,585,732 42,992,315 18,972,814 82,550,861 Other (income) expense, net (88,853) (6,911,623) (408) (7,000,884) Segment Profit (Loss) $ 43,063,150 $ 88,456,376 $ (18,972,406) $ 112,547,120 Segment profit (loss) $ 43,063,150 $ 88,456,376 $ (18,972,406) $ 112,547,120 Depreciation, amortization, impairment, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net - - 74,829,641 74,829,641 Interest expense - - 52,538,757 52,538,757 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 10,151,074 10,151,074 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 43,063,150 $ 88,456,376 $ (156,491,878) $ (24,972,352) Successor For the four months ended September 30, 2017 Government Solutions Commercial Services Corporate and Other Total Service revenue $ 43,746,847 $ 30,639,479 $ - $ 74,386,326 Product sales 688,325 - - 688,325 Total revenue $ 44,435,172 $ 30,639,479 $ - $ 75,074,651 Cost of service revenue 876,729 246,480 - 1,123,209 Cost of product sales 471,197 - - 471,197 Operating expenses 19,702,233 9,065,660 - 28,767,893 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,244,266 7,863,415 14,941,462 30,049,143 Other (income) expense, net (33,346) (1,304,337) 2,434 (1,335,249) Segment Profit (Loss) $ 16,174,093 $ 14,768,261 $ (14,943,896) $ 15,998,458 Segment profit (loss) $ 16,174,093 $ 14,768,261 $ (14,943,896) $ 15,998,458 Depreciation, amortization, impairment, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net - - 19,243,972 19,243,972 Interest - - 11,835,402 11,835,402 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 16,174,093 $ 14,768,261 $ (46,023,270) $ (15,080,916)

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF SEGMENT PROFITABILITY Predecessor For the five months ended May 31, 2017 Government Solutions Commercial Services Corporate and Other Total Service revenue $ 57,021,850 $ 35,509,089 $ - $ 92,530,939 Product sales 1,340,191 - - 1,340,191 Total revenue 58,362,041 35,509,089 - 93,871,130 Cost of service revenue 1,174,923 194,522 - 1,369,445 Cost of product sales 963,504 - - 963,504 Operating expenses 24,702,104 11,265,560 - 35,967,664 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,230,714 9,881,849 21,771,616 40,884,179 Other (income) expense, net (48,416) (1,243,281) (2,602) (1,294,299) Segment Profit (Loss) $ 22,339,212 $ 15,410,439 $ (21,769,014) $ 15,980,637 Segment profit (loss) $ 22,339,212 $ 15,410,439 $ (21,769,014) $ 15,980,637 Depreciation, amortization, impairment, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net - - 12,613,143 12,613,143 Interest - - 875,102 875,102 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 22,339,212 $ 15,410,439 $ (35,257,259) $ 2,492,392

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Successor Predecessor Nine months Four months Five months ended ended ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 May 31, 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (20,440,113) $ (10,943,353) $ 1,239,599 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 74,838,445 19,256,429 12,574,006 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 6,932,724 948,846 143,241 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,151,074 - - Accretion expense 292,580 87,193 106,404 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (8,804) (12,457) 39,137 Installation and service parts obsolescence and maintenance expense 431,834 165,096 177,124 Bad debt expense 4,355,700 2,185,435 2,181,957 Deferred income taxes (16,514,331) (4,482,852) (3,326,978) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 0 Accounts receivable, net (10,703,263) (13,467,878) 6,107,664 Unbilled receivables (7,744,334) (1,974,786) 1,945,493 Prepaid expense and other current assets 3,750,798 (8,632,290) (1,581,750) Deposits and other non-current assets (1,304,686) 421,916 322,260 Restricted cash 57,019 (619,742) 215,478 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,651,391 2,429,653 22,413,747 Other liabilities 364,926 (78,008) (508,181) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 46,110,960 (14,716,798) 42,049,201 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment (19,919,129) (10,872,392) (8,952,667) Proceeds from damaged property and equipment 296,264 66,750 41,909 Cash proceeds from the sale of assets 5,154 9,975 124,694 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (525,361,663) (539,082,979) - Net cash used in investing activities (544,979,374) (549,878,646) (8,786,064) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolver 468,306 13,000,000 40,752,179 Repayments on revolver (468,306) - (68,213,359) Predecessor payment of debt issuance costs - - (30,000) Borrowings of long-term debt - 444,250,000 - Payment of debt issuance costs (30,351,948) (15,783,188) - Repayments of long-term debt (452,575,000) (812,500) - Borrowings of long-term debt 1,033,800,000 - - Payment of debt extinguishment costs (8,186,961) - - Cash received pursuant to the Merger - 129,026,399 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 542,686,091 569,680,711 (27,491,180) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (594,009) - - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 43,223,668 5,085,267 5,771,957 Cash and cash equivalents-Beginning of period 8,724,945 - 2,900,970 Cash and cash equivalents-End of period $ 51,948,613 $ 5,085,267 $ 8,672,927 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid (refunded) for income taxes, net $ 856,815 $ 9,162,890 $ (211,030) Cash paid for interest 45,238,245 10,529,236 836,236 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Capital contribution received in Parent common stock and subsequently exchanged in acquisition of business $ 117,555,632 $ - $ - Payable to seller in connection with business acquisition 11,337,113 - -

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accumulated Retained Other Total Common Stock Additional Earnings Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Amount Paid-in-Capital (accumulated deficit) Loss Equity Balance as of December 31, 2017 100 $ 1 $ 129,026,398 $ 18,238,222 $ - $ 147,264,621 Net loss - - - (20,440,113) - (20,440,113) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - (4,439,856) (4,439,856) Capital contributions received in Parent common stock - - 117,555,632 - - 117,555,632 Balance as of September 30, 2018 100 $ 1 $ 246,582,030 $ (2,201,891) $ (4,439,856) $ 239,940,284

2017 ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 6,513 $ (3,347) $ (20,440) $ (10,943) $ 1,240 Interest expense 20,313 8,947 52,539 11,835 875 Income tax provision expense (benefit) 2,312 (1,314) (4,532) (4,138) 1,253 Depreciation and amortization 28,792 14,234 74,838 19,256 12,574 EBITDA 57,930 18,520 102,405 16,011 15,942 Transaction and other related expenses(i) 1,669 21 25,589 10,055 21,772 Transformation expenses(ii) 905 2,462 8,039 2,462 - Loss on extinguishment of debt(iii) - - 10,151 - - Sponsor Fees and expenses(iv) 1,433 1,829 4,133 2,424 - Non-cash amortization of contract inducement (v) - - - - 277 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,936 $ 22,833 $ 150,316 $ 30,953 $ 37,991 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 57.6% 40.7% 54.7% 41.2% 40.5%

(i) Adjustments to add back deal fees incurred in relation to the Platinum's acquisition of ATS in May 2017 and Verra's acquisitions of HTA and EPC in March and April 2018, respectively. Consists primarily of acquisition services to advisors, professional fees and other expenses (ii) One-time costs including costs for strategy consultants, procurement optimization and IT optimization (iii) Costs incurred to refinance the Company's credit facility and term loans. Includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of deferred financing costs and lender and third-party costs to issue the new debt (iv) Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum (v) Adjustment for amortization of a tolling contract with a major RAC

BASIS of Presentation

On May 31, 2017, the Company was acquired by Greenlight Acquisition Corporation ("Acquirer") pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated April 15, 2017 by and among the Company, Greenlight Merger Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acquirer, ("Merger Sub") and Acquirer whereby the Company merged with and into Merger Sub with the former surviving (the "Merger"). Acquirer is ultimately owned by certain private equity investment vehicles sponsored by Platinum Equity, LLC.

Pursuant to the Merger, a new basis of accounting at fair value was established in accordance with U.S. GAAP under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 805, Business Combinations. The new stepped-up basis was pushed down by Acquirer to the Company. The consolidated financial statements and footnotes contained herein are presented in distinct periods to indicate the application of two different bases of accounting between the periods presented. The period from January 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017 has been labeled "Predecessor" and has been prepared using the historical basis of accounting of the Predecessor. The periods from June 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017 and from January 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018 have been labeled Successor. The accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations, cash flows and certain footnotes include a black line division separating the Predecessor Period from the Successor Period. As a result of purchase accounting, the pre-Merger and post-Merger condensed consolidated statements of operations and cash flows are not comparable.

Segment profit (loss) is based on revenues and income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets and after other income, net. Depreciation, amortization, impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets, interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and income taxes are not indicative of operating performance, and, as a result are not included in the operating and reportable segments. Other income, net consists primarily of credit card rebates earned on the prepayment of tolls and therefore included in Segment profit (loss). There are no significant non-cash items reported in Segment profit (loss).

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA is defined as net income, net of tax (if applicable), interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes certain non-cash expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and other transactions that management believes are not indicative of our business. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, respectively, divided by total revenues expressed as a percentage.

We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide useful information regarding our ability to meet our future debt payment requirements, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and an overall evaluation of our financial condition. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

