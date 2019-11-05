Verra Mobility Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Total revenue of $128.2 million
Net income of $17.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $70.8 million
Generated year-to-date cash flow from operations of $95.6 million
Nov 05, 2019, 06:00 ET
MESA, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"We are very pleased with the company's performance in the third quarter, with financial results that exceeded expectations across the organization," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Verra Mobility. "A year ago, Verra Mobility went public, and we've had a phenomenal first year. We grew our Commercial Services segment by growth in tolling usage while continuing our focus on European expansion and the Government Solutions segment by implementing smart city innovation initiatives like New York City's school zone expansion. All these efforts are increasing the company's value proposition to its customers."
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $128.2 million, up 19.2% compared to $107.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Within total revenue, service revenue was $110.8 million and product revenue contributed $17.5 million.
- Net income: Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $17.8 million, or $0.11 per share, based on 163.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2018 period was $6.5 million, or $0.09 per share, based on 72.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $70.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, up 14.4% compared to $61.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Year-To-Date 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue for year-to-date 2019 was $336.3 million, up 22.3% compared to $275.0 million for the year-to-date 2018 period. Within total revenue, service revenue was $311.9 million and product revenue was $24.4 million.
- Net income (loss): Net income for year-to-date 2019 was $24.2 million, or $0.15 per share, based on 160.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. During the year-to-date 2018 period, we had a net loss of $20.4 million, or $0.29 per share, based on 69.3 million weighted average shares outstanding.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $181.8 million for year-to-date 2019, up 20.9% compared to $150.3 million for year-to-date 2018.
The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments:
Commercial Services delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.
Government Solutions delivers market-leading automated safety solutions to municipalities and school districts, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement related to red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
Third Quarter 2019 Segment Detail
- Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $77.6 million growing 8% over the same period in 2018. Segment profit margins continue to be strong at 65.8% for 2019 and 68.7% for the 2018 period.
- Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $50.6 million growing 42% over the same period in 2018. The growth in this segment is driven by product sales in the current period which totaled $17.5 million. Segment profit was $19.8 million, a 58% increase from $12.5 million in the prior year. Segment margin was 39.1% in 2019 compared to 35.2% for the prior year period.
Quarterly Conference Call
Verra Mobility will host a conference call and a live webcast to discuss financial results for investors and analysts at 6:00 a.m. Mountain Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on November 5, 2019. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 for the United States or Canada and (201) 689-8560 for international callers with conference ID #13695024. The webcast will be available live in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com. An audio replay of the call will also be available until 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 19, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the United States or Canada and (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode #13695024. In addition, an archived webcast will be available in the "News & Events" section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.verramobility.com.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.
Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of the Company's strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings guidance related to 2019 financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website, http://ir.verramobility.com, and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ in thousands except per share data)
|
September 30,
2019
|
December 31,
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
135,564
|
$
|
65,048
|
Restricted cash
|
2,156
|
2,033
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
108,682
|
87,511
|
Unbilled receivables
|
15,073
|
12,956
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
26,623
|
17,600
|
Total current assets
|
288,098
|
185,148
|
Installation and service parts, net
|
7,936
|
9,282
|
Property and equipment, net
|
69,481
|
69,243
|
Intangible assets, net
|
444,506
|
514,542
|
Goodwill
|
563,452
|
564,723
|
Other non-current assets
|
2,386
|
1,845
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,375,859
|
$
|
1,344,783
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
57,194
|
$
|
45,188
|
Accrued liabilities
|
24,020
|
14,444
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
9,104
|
9,104
|
Total current liabilities
|
90,318
|
68,736
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs
|
858,189
|
860,249
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
2,872
|
3,369
|
Payable related to tax receivable agreement
|
66,097
|
69,996
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
6,740
|
6,750
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
24,052
|
33,627
|
Total liabilities
|
1,048,268
|
1,042,727
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $.0001 par value
|
16
|
16
|
Common stock contingent consideration
|
54,862
|
73,150
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
369,670
|
348,017
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(89,400)
|
(113,306)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(7,557)
|
(5,821)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
327,591
|
302,056
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
1,375,859
|
$
|
1,344,783
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
110,757
|
$
|
105,203
|
$
|
311,884
|
$
|
271,253
|
Product sales
|
17,483
|
2,399
|
24,392
|
3,787
|
Total revenue
|
128,240
|
107,602
|
336,276
|
275,040
|
Cost of service revenue
|
1,388
|
1,735
|
4,390
|
4,217
|
Cost of product sales
|
7,238
|
1,375
|
10,432
|
2,425
|
Operating expenses
|
32,965
|
27,820
|
94,098
|
80,301
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
21,293
|
21,687
|
62,709
|
82,551
|
Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
28,697
|
28,790
|
86,488
|
74,830
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
—
|
—
|
5,898
|
—
|
Total costs and expenses
|
91,581
|
81,407
|
264,015
|
244,324
|
Income from operations
|
36,659
|
26,195
|
72,261
|
30,716
|
Interest expense, net
|
14,932
|
20,312
|
46,621
|
52,538
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10,151
|
Other income, net
|
(2,727)
|
(2,942)
|
(8,279)
|
(7,001)
|
Total other expenses
|
12,205
|
17,370
|
38,342
|
55,688
|
Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)
|
24,454
|
8,825
|
33,919
|
(24,972)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
6,702
|
2,312
|
9,756
|
(4,532)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
17,752
|
$
|
6,513
|
$
|
24,163
|
$
|
(20,440)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(1,664)
|
(728)
|
(1,736)
|
(4,440)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
16,088
|
$
|
5,785
|
$
|
22,427
|
$
|
(24,880)
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
158,610
|
72,904
|
157,514
|
69,334
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.11
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
(0.29)
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
163,705
|
72,904
|
160,723
|
69,334
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.11
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
(0.29)
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
24,163
|
$
|
(20,440)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
86,501
|
74,839
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts
|
5,066
|
6,933
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
5,898
|
—
|
Bad debt expense
|
5,347
|
4,355
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(9,426)
|
(16,514)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
7,426
|
—
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
10,151
|
Installation and service parts expense
|
1,055
|
432
|
Accretion expense
|
269
|
292
|
Write-downs of installation and service parts and (gain) on disposal of assets
|
(13)
|
(9)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(26,353)
|
(10,703)
|
Unbilled receivables
|
(2,117)
|
(7,744)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(8,971)
|
3,751
|
Other assets
|
(541)
|
(1,305)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
12,258
|
1,651
|
Other liabilities
|
(4,976)
|
365
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
95,586
|
46,054
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
|
—
|
(525,362)
|
Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment
|
(17,492)
|
(19,622)
|
Cash proceeds from the sale of assets
|
14
|
5
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(17,478)
|
(544,979)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
Borrowings on revolver
|
—
|
468
|
Repayment on revolver
|
—
|
(468)
|
Borrowings of long-term debt
|
—
|
1,033,800
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(6,827)
|
(452,575)
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
(299)
|
(30,352)
|
Payment of debt extinguishment costs
|
—
|
(8,187)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(7,126)
|
542,686
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(343)
|
(594)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
70,639
|
43,167
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|
67,081
|
10,509
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|
$
|
137,720
|
$
|
53,676
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
QUARTERLY RESULTS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
($ in thousands)
|
As Reported
|
As Reported
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
105,203
|
$
|
110,757
|
Product sales
|
2,399
|
17,483
|
Total revenue
|
107,602
|
128,240
|
Cost of service revenue
|
1,735
|
1,388
|
Cost of product sales
|
1,375
|
7,238
|
Operating expenses
|
27,820
|
32,965
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
21,687
|
21,293
|
Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
28,790
|
28,697
|
Total costs and expenses
|
81,407
|
91,581
|
Income from operations
|
26,195
|
36,659
|
Interest expense, net
|
20,312
|
14,932
|
Other income, net
|
(2,942)
|
(2,727)
|
Total other expenses
|
17,370
|
12,205
|
Income before income tax provision
|
8,825
|
24,454
|
Income tax provision
|
2,312
|
6,702
|
Net income
|
$
|
6,513
|
$
|
17,752
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
$
|
6,513
|
$
|
17,752
|
Interest expense, net
|
20,312
|
14,932
|
Income tax provision
|
2,312
|
6,702
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28,792
|
28,697
|
EBITDA
|
57,929
|
68,083
|
Transaction and other related expenses (i)
|
1,669
|
287
|
Transformation expenses (ii)
|
905
|
—
|
Sponsor fees and expenses (iii)
|
1,433
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation (iv)
|
—
|
2,471
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
61,936
|
$
|
70,841
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
57.6
|
%
|
55.2
|
%
|
(i)
|
In Q3 2018, costs incurred related to professional fees and other expenses. In Q3 2019, costs incurred related to transaction expenses.
|
(ii)
|
One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy.
|
(iii)
|
Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC.
|
(iv)
|
Non-cash stock based compensation.
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
CALCULATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
Year-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
Q3 2018
|
Pro Forma
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
($ in thousands)
|
As Reported
|
HTA
|
EPC
|
Consolidated
|
As Reported
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
271,253
|
$
|
15,828
|
$
|
2,954
|
$
|
290,035
|
$
|
311,884
|
Product sales
|
3,787
|
—
|
—
|
3,787
|
24,392
|
Total revenue
|
275,040
|
15,828
|
2,954
|
293,822
|
336,276
|
Cost of service revenue
|
4,217
|
—
|
361
|
4,578
|
4,390
|
Cost of product sales
|
2,425
|
—
|
—
|
2,425
|
10,432
|
Operating expenses
|
80,301
|
4,362
|
810
|
85,473
|
94,098
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
82,551
|
12,270
|
610
|
95,431
|
62,709
|
Depreciation, amortization, and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|
74,830
|
398
|
27
|
75,255
|
86,488
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,898
|
Total costs and expenses
|
244,324
|
17,030
|
1,808
|
263,162
|
264,015
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
30,716
|
(1,202)
|
1,146
|
30,660
|
72,261
|
Interest expense, net
|
52,538
|
33
|
—
|
52,571
|
46,621
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
10,151
|
—
|
—
|
10,151
|
—
|
Other income, net
|
(7,001)
|
—
|
(6)
|
(7,007)
|
(8,279)
|
Total other expenses (income)
|
55,688
|
33
|
(6)
|
55,715
|
38,342
|
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) provision
|
(24,972)
|
(1,235)
|
1,152
|
(25,055)
|
33,919
|
Income tax (benefit) provision
|
(4,532)
|
10
|
238
|
(4,284)
|
9,756
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(20,440)
|
$
|
(1,245)
|
$
|
914
|
$
|
(20,771)
|
$
|
24,163
|
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(20,440)
|
$
|
(1,245)
|
$
|
914
|
$
|
(20,771)
|
$
|
24,163
|
Interest expense, net
|
52,538
|
33
|
—
|
52,571
|
46,621
|
Income tax (benefit) provision
|
(4,532)
|
10
|
238
|
(4,284)
|
9,756
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
74,839
|
398
|
27
|
75,264
|
86,501
|
EBITDA
|
102,405
|
(804)
|
1,179
|
102,780
|
167,041
|
Transaction and other related expenses (i)
|
25,589
|
11,467
|
—
|
37,056
|
1,422
|
Transformation expenses (ii)
|
8,038
|
—
|
—
|
8,038
|
—
|
Impairment of property and equipment (iii)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,898
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt (iv)
|
10,151
|
—
|
—
|
10,151
|
—
|
Sponsor fees and expenses (v)
|
4,133
|
—
|
—
|
4,133
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation (vi)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7,426
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
150,316
|
$
|
10,663
|
$
|
1,179
|
$
|
162,158
|
$
|
181,787
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
54.7
|
%
|
67.4
|
%
|
39.9
|
%
|
55.2
|
%
|
54.1
|
%
|
(i)
|
For the 2018 period, these represent adjustments to add back deal fees incurred in relation to the Company's acquisition by Greenlight Acquisition Corporation in May 2017 and our acquisitions of HTA and EPC. It primarily consists of acquisition services to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC, professional fees and other expenses. For the 2019 period, these related to secondary offering costs incurred by us for PE Greenlight Holdings, LLC and transaction expenses.
|
(ii)
|
One-time costs related to optimizing the expense structure and defining our growth strategy.
|
(iii)
|
This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets.
|
(iv)
|
Costs incurred to refinance the Company's credit facility and term loans. It includes prepayment penalties, the write-off of deferred financing costs, lender fees and third-party costs to issue the new debt.
|
(v)
|
Sponsor management fees paid to Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC.
|
(vi)
|
Non-cash stock based compensation.
|
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION
|
FREE CASH FLOW
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
95,586
|
$
|
46,054
|
Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment
|
(17,492)
|
(19,622)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
78,094
|
$
|
26,432
|
ADJUSTED EPS - QUARTERLY
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Q1 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
Q3 2018
|
Q4 2018
|
Q1 2019
|
Q2 2019
|
Q3 2019
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(22,158)
|
$
|
(4,795)
|
$
|
6,513
|
$
|
(37,955)
|
$
|
2,820
|
$
|
3,591
|
$
|
17,752
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
12,346
|
22,188
|
23,133
|
23,131
|
23,131
|
23,131
|
23,131
|
Transaction and other related expenses
|
18,103
|
5,816
|
1,669
|
30,855
|
—
|
1,135
|
287
|
Transformation expenses
|
1,740
|
5,393
|
905
|
728
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,898
|
—
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
10,151
|
—
|
—
|
16,335
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sponsor fees and expenses
|
1,358
|
1,343
|
1,433
|
1,249
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,272
|
2,143
|
2,812
|
2,471
|
Total adjustments
|
43,698
|
34,740
|
27,140
|
74,570
|
25,274
|
32,976
|
25,889
|
Income tax effect on adjustments
|
(10,040)
|
(1,616)
|
(7,110)
|
(17,581)
|
(8,058)
|
(10,738)
|
(7,095)
|
Total adjustments after income tax effect
|
33,658
|
33,124
|
20,030
|
56,989
|
17,216
|
22,238
|
18,794
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
11,500
|
$
|
28,329
|
$
|
26,543
|
$
|
19,034
|
$
|
20,036
|
$
|
25,829
|
$
|
36,546
|
Weighted average shares - basic
|
62,501
|
72,484
|
72,904
|
140,691
|
156,057
|
157,846
|
158,610
|
Adjusted net income per common share - basic
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.13