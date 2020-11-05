Verra Mobility Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

"We are very pleased with the Company's performance in the third quarter, including modest signs of improvement in Commercial Services, continued strength in Government Solutions and a return to profitability with very strong cash flow generation," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Verra Mobility. "Despite the ongoing challenges presented to our business, we continue to see strong margins and incremental contract wins that further demonstrate the strength of our model and importance of our mission."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $96.9 million , down 24.4% compared to $128.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. Within total revenue, service revenue was $83.0 million and product sales contributed $13.9 million . The decline was mainly in our Commercial Services service revenue, due to the significant impact of the novel coronavirus (" COVID-19 ") on the rental car industry, which was partially offset by growth in Government Solutions service revenue.

: Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was , down 24.4% compared to for the third quarter of 2019. Within total revenue, service revenue was and product sales contributed . The decline was mainly in our Commercial Services service revenue, due to the significant impact of the novel coronavirus (" ") on the rental car industry, which was partially offset by growth in Government Solutions service revenue. Net income : Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.7 million , or $0.04 per share, based on 162.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2019 period was $17.8 million , or $0.11 per share, based on 163.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

: Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was , or per share, based on 162.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2019 period was , or per share, based on 163.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $53.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $70.8 million in the same period last year.

Year-To-Date 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue for year-to-date 2020 was $293.4 million , down 12.7% compared to $336.3 million for the year-to-date 2019 period. Within total revenue, service revenue was $245.3 million and product sales contributed $48.1 million . The decline was in our Commercial Services service revenue, due to COVID-19's significant negative impact on the rental car industry, which was offset by growth in product sales and service revenue in our Government Solutions segment.

: Total revenue for year-to-date 2020 was , down 12.7% compared to for the year-to-date 2019 period. Within total revenue, service revenue was and product sales contributed . The decline was in our Commercial Services service revenue, due to COVID-19's significant negative impact on the rental car industry, which was offset by growth in product sales and service revenue in our Government Solutions segment. Net (loss) income : Net loss for year-to-date 2020 was $(2.0) million , or $(0.01) per share, based on 161.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2019 period was $24.2 million , or $0.15 per share, based on 160.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

: Net loss for year-to-date 2020 was , or per share, based on 161.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Net income for the comparable 2019 period was , or per share, based on 160.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $136.0 million for year-to-date 2020, compared to $181.8 million for year-to-date 2019.

Liquidity: As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $129.2 million. We generated $44.4 million in net cash from operations for year-to-date 2020. As of September 30, 2020, we had total debt of $867.9 million, net of cash on hand our net debt was $738.7 million, and a $44.0 million availability to borrow on the revolver that is undrawn.

The operating results for year-to-date 2020 were impacted by COVID-19, which emerged in late 2019 in China and has since spread throughout the world. COVID-19 has had and continues to have a significant negative impact on the global economy, including the rental car industry due to reduced airline travel and widespread travel restrictions throughout the world. Refer to the section below entitled, Forward Looking Statements, for further discussion on risks and uncertainties.

The Company reports its results of operations based on two operating segments:

Commercial Services delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners.

delivers market-leading automated toll and violations management and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies and other large fleet owners. Government Solutions delivers market-leading automated safety solutions to municipalities and school districts, including services and technology that enable photo enforcement related to red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Third Quarter 2020 Segment Detail

Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $44.2 million , a decrease of 43% compared to the same period in 2019. Segment profit was $30.8 million , a 40% decrease from $51.1 million in the prior year. The significant decreases in revenue and profit resulted from COVID-19's negative impact on the rental car industry discussed above, the full impact of which is not yet known. Segment profit margin was 70% for 2020 and 66% for the same period in 2019.

, a decrease of 43% compared to the same period in 2019. Segment profit was , a 40% decrease from in the prior year. The significant decreases in revenue and profit resulted from COVID-19's negative impact on the rental car industry discussed above, the full impact of which is not yet known. Segment profit margin was 70% for 2020 and 66% for the same period in 2019. Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $52.8 million growing 4% over the same period in 2019. The growth in this segment is driven by service revenue increase for the period offset by a decline in product sales. Segment profit was $22.7 million , a 15% increase from $19.8 million in the prior year. Segment margin was 43% in 2020 compared to 39% for the prior year period.

Quarterly Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of the Company's strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings guidance related to 2020 financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the disruption to our business and results of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues from key customers in the rental car industry and from photo enforcement programs; (3) customer concentration in our Commercial Services and Government Solutions segments; (4) decreases in the prevalence of automated photo enforcement or the use of tolling; (5) risks and uncertainties related to our government contracts, including but not limited to administrative hurdles, legislative changes, termination rights, audits and investigations; (6) decreased interest in outsourcing from our customers; (7) our ability to properly perform under our contracts and otherwise satisfy our customers; (8) our ability to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market; (9) our ability to keep up with technological developments and changing customer preferences; (10) the success of our new products and changes to existing products and services; (11) our ability to successfully integrate our recent or future acquisitions; (12) failures in or breaches of our networks or systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Verra Mobility. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and Verra Mobility disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

($ in thousands except per share data)

September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 129,158



$ 131,513

Restricted cash



549





917

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit loss of $10.1 million at September 30, 2020)



141,019





93,514

Unbilled receivables



16,145





20,003

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



24,714





26,491

Total current assets



311,585





272,438

Installation and service parts, net



6,916





8,841

Property and equipment, net



73,155





72,266

Operating lease assets



30,548





32,177

Intangible assets, net



363,526





434,443

Goodwill



583,341





584,150

Other non-current assets



2,900





3,111

Total assets

$ 1,371,971



$ 1,407,426

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 45,601



$ 50,825

Accrued liabilities



17,309





25,277

Current portion of long-term debt



9,104





28,779

Total current liabilities



72,014





104,881

Long-term debt, net of current portion



833,624





837,686

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



28,723





30,130

Payable to related party pursuant to tax receivable agreement



65,620





61,174

Asset retirement obligation



6,391





6,309

Deferred tax liabilities, net



21,514





25,716

Other long-term liabilities



163





2,183

Total liabilities



1,028,049





1,068,079

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $.0001 par value



—





—

Common stock, $.0001 par value



16





16

Common stock contingent consideration



36,575





54,862

Additional paid-in capital



394,259





367,266

Accumulated deficit



(82,943)





(80,220)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,985)





(2,577)

Total stockholders' equity



343,922





339,347

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,371,971



$ 1,407,426



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Service revenue

$ 82,980



$ 110,757



$ 245,292



$ 311,884

Product sales



13,928





17,483





48,138





24,392

Total revenue



96,908





128,240





293,430





336,276

Cost of service revenue



907





1,388





3,139





4,390

Cost of product sales



7,088





7,238





24,838





10,432

Operating expenses



26,544





32,965





85,502





94,098

Selling, general and administrative expenses



17,511





21,293





64,218





62,709

Depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of

assets, net



29,590





28,697





88,002





86,488

Impairment of property and equipment



—





—





—





5,898

Total costs and expenses



81,640





91,581





265,699





264,015

Income from operations



15,268





36,659





27,731





72,261

Interest expense, net



9,578





14,932





31,568





46,621

Loss from tax receivable agreement adjustment



—





—





4,446





—

Other income, net



(4,982)





(2,727)





(9,430)





(8,279)

Total other expenses



4,596





12,205





26,584





38,342

Income before income tax provision



10,672





24,454





1,147





33,919

Income tax provision



3,986





6,702





3,176





9,756

Net income (loss)

$ 6,686



$ 17,752



$ (2,029)



$ 24,163

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Change in foreign currency translation adjustment



2,467





(1,664)





(1,408)





(1,736)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 9,153



$ 16,088



$ (3,437)



$ 22,427

Net income (loss) per share:































Basic

$ 0.04



$ 0.11



$ (0.01)



$ 0.15

Diluted

$ 0.04



$ 0.11



$ (0.01)



$ 0.15

Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:































Basic outstanding



161,744





158,610





161,460





157,514

Diluted outstanding



162,568





163,705





161,460





160,723



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2020



2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net (loss) income

$ (2,029)



$ 24,163

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



87,828





86,501

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts



3,725





5,066

Impairment of property and equipment



—





5,898

Loss from tax receivable agreement adjustment



4,446





—

Credit loss expense



10,628





5,347

Deferred income taxes



(3,920)





(9,426)

Stock-based compensation



9,192





7,426

Gain from third-party insurance proceeds



(1,400)





—

Installation and service parts expense



704





1,055

Accretion expense



197





269

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets



174





(13)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net



(58,913)





(26,353)

Unbilled receivables



3,866





(2,117)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



8,655





(9,512)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(15,134)





12,258

Other liabilities



(3,669)





(4,976)

Net cash provided by operating activities



44,350





95,586

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(18,317)





(17,492)

Cash proceeds from the sale of assets



67





14

Net cash used in investing activities



(18,250)





(17,478)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Repayment of long-term debt



(26,503)





(6,827)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(960)





(299)

Payment of employee tax withholding related to RSU vesting



(486)





—

Net cash used in financing activities



(27,949)





(7,126)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(874)





(343)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(2,723)





70,639

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



132,430





67,081

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 129,707



$ 137,720



VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION



ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income (loss)

$ 6,686



$ 17,752



$ (2,029)



$ 24,163

Interest expense, net



9,578





14,932





31,568





46,621

Income tax provision



3,986





6,702





3,176





9,756

Depreciation and amortization



29,419





28,697





87,828





86,501

EBITDA



49,669





68,083





120,543





167,041

Transaction and other related expenses (i)



132





287





735





1,422

Transformation expenses (ii)



575





—





1,090





—

Impairment of property and equipment (iii)



—





—





—





5,898

Loss from tax receivable agreement adjustment (iv)



—





—





4,446





—

Stock-based compensation (v)



3,153





2,471





9,192





7,426

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 53,529



$ 70,841



$ 136,006



$ 181,787



(i) Transaction and other related expenses incurred in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily relate to acquisition-related costs mainly for Pagatelia S.L and certain costs for refinancing our debt during the period. For the 2019 period, these related to secondary offering costs incurred by us for PE Greenlight Holdings, LLC and transaction expenses. (ii) Transformation expenses consist of severance and other employee separation costs related to exit activities initiated during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (iii) This represents an impairment charge on fixed assets that were used and held in our operations. (iv) The $4.4 million charge for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflects the impact of an increase to our deferred tax rate arising from higher estimated state tax rates due to a change in apportionment. (v) Stock-based compensation represents the non-cash charge related to the issuance of awards under the Verra Mobility Corporation 2018 Equity Incentive Plan.

FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2020



2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 44,350



$ 95,586

Purchases of installation and service parts and property and equipment



(18,317)





(17,492)

Free cash flow

$ 26,033



$ 78,094



ADJUSTED EPS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019

Net income

$ 6,686



$ 17,752

Amortization of intangibles



23,559





23,131

Transaction and other related expenses



132





287

Transformation expenses



575





—

Impairment of property and equipment



—





—

Loss from tax receivable agreement adjustment



—





—

Stock-based compensation



3,153





2,471

Total adjustments before income tax effect



27,419





25,889

Income tax effect on adjustments



(10,241)





(7,095)

Total adjustments after income tax effect



17,178





18,794

Adjusted Net Income

$ 23,864



$ 36,546



















Adjusted EPS

$ 0.15



$ 0.22

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



162,568





163,705



Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 has not been presented as it is not meaningful due to the year-to-date 2020 effective tax rate.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes certain non-cash expenses and other transactions that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities, as a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies.

We use these metrics to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments, to evaluate and fund incentive compensation programs and to compare our results to those of our competitors. In addition to Adjusted EBITDA being a significant measure of performance for management purposes, we also believe that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to our results of operations and that when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income (loss), cash flows from operations, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow

We define "Free Cash Flow" as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Adjusted Net Income

We define "Adjusted Net Income" as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude amortization of intangibles and certain non-cash or non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted EPS

We define "Adjusted EPS" as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares for the period.

