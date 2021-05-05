Verra Mobility Subsidiary Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Transport for London for the Newly Launched Direct Vision Standard

MESA, Ariz., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announces today that its subsidiary, Euro Parking Collection plc, has been selected by Transport for London (TfL) to administer foreign collection penalties by heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) for its Direct Vision Standard (DVS) program, through June of 2025.

By introducing London's pioneering Direct Vision Standard, TfL has undertaken a radical initiative to improve road safety that helps save lives and avoid serious injuries. The goal of DVS is to protect motorcyclists, cyclists, pedestrians, and other road users through a set of standards to reduce lethal blind spots for HGVs. All owners of HGVs over 12 tonnes now need a valid permit to operate in greater London. The program went into effect on March 1, 2021, and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The latest data from TfL show that HGVs continue to be disproportionately involved in fatal collisions. Between 2018 and 2020, HGVs were involved in 41% of collisions where people cycling were killed and 19% of collisions where a pedestrian was killed.

"With road safety at the core of our Company's mission, we are extremely proud to partner with TfL for this noble and visionary scheme that saves lives and promotes a safer London experience," stated Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Verra Mobility Europe. "With our proven solutions deployed across Europe and years of experience efficiently collecting penalties from foreign vehicle operators, Verra Mobility is uniquely positioned to help ensure that the Direct Vision Standard penalties will be properly collected."

Verra Mobility's violation management and foreign collection services in Europe, operated through Euro Parking Collection plc, include vehicle country identification, owner tracing, notification processing, outstanding debt collection, customer service, and general program administration.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and connectivity with more than 450 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments, and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

About EPC

Euro Parking Collection plc (EPC) specialises in the identification, notification and collection of unpaid traffic and public transport related fees, charges and penalties issued to foreign registered vehicles or persons across Europe.

At present, EPC works on behalf of more than 450 issuing organisations in 15 European countries. These organisations are primarily made up of public and police authorities, councils, municipalities, national government agencies, road toll operators and private parking companies. A full list can be viewed on the EPC website under Issuing Organisations.

EPC has access to various vehicle licensing authorities around Europe to assist in performing its function of correctly identifying the registered owner/keeper. For more information, visit www.epcplc.com.

