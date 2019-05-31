Verrency appoints Susanne Brønnum to global advisory board

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments innovator Verrency today announced the appointment of highly regarded payments executive Susanne Brønnum to its global advisory board.

Ms Brønnum brings more than two decades of experience and expertise in the European payments sector, including her most recent roles as Group Executive Vice President for Financial & Network Services at Nets Group, and CEO of Nets Denmark. She is also a co-founder of Copenhagen FinTech, the founder of Smart Payments, and previously spent a number of years at MasterCard.

Ms Brønnum said Verrency's unique approach of enabling financial institutions and card issuers to introduce innovative payments products and services without needing to modify or migrate costly legacy infrastructure, inspired her decision to join the advisory board.

"I am very excited to join what is already an experienced and inspiring Advisory Board that Verrency has put together," Ms Brønnum said. "Whether it be round-ups, loyalty or geo-targeted offers, customers are expecting more value-added services at the point of sale. Verrency is well positioned to help banks and card issuers tackle the new era of experience-led payments and I look forward to being part of the journey," she continued.

The appointment bolsters an advisory board which already features a depth of payments expertise, including Zelle founder Michael Kennedy, WorldPay North America CEO Royal Cole, and Finastra global head of payments Paul Thomalla, among others.

Verrency founder and CEO David Link said the appointment reflected the company's focus on Europe and in particular the Nordic markets, and is another high-profile endorsement of the firm's approach to payments innovation.

"Having Susanne – an incredibly inspiring leader – join our team is an exciting milestone for Verrency, as we continue to reinforce what is a highly experienced executive team and supporting global advisory board," he said.

"With agreements now finalised with major financial institutions on four continents, and advisory board appointments of respected payments executives from the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, we are well-positioned to drive serious innovation in the global payments sector. And importantly, in the Nordic markets, which we regard as an important part of Verrency's long-term geographic strategy."

This announcement comes as Verrency ramps up its international expansion, with agreements recently signed with Colombia's Banco Davivienda, UAE-based Emirates NBD, and Australia's Volt Bank. Verrency's European offices are based in London, at Level 39 in Canary Wharf.

Verrency was also recently named Innovator of the Year at Australia's FinTech Business Awards 2019.

About Verrency

Verrency puts card issuing financial institutions back at the centre of innovation. Verrency's payments innovation platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase card spend while increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable an ever-increasing range of value-added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables rapid connection to third-party services via its FinTech marketplace with little to no integration. For more information, see www.verrency.com.

