Versa Networks Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the SD-WAN Market with its Integrated Portfolio and Innovative Go-to-Market Strategies

"Versa Networks has developed a holistic and integrated solution with SD-WAN and SD-Security as well as virtual and universal CPE capabilities targeting multiple customer segments. At the core of its solution is the Versa Operating System (VOS), which is a distributed virtual network services architecture built from the ground up for multi-tenancy," said Apalak Ghosh, Associate Director, ICT, Frost & Sullivan "VOS is a software instance that lets users seamlessly configure and manage Layer 3 to layer 7 network services. It can be installed on bare metal or as a virtual machine on hypervisor/public clouds."

The Versa solution is based on an open hardware architecture; therefore, customers can choose from a range of hardware platforms, making Versa truly software defined. The solution allows enterprises to reduce the CAPEX and OPEX of their WAN and branch networks while increasing IT responsiveness to business needs. The company has shown visionary leadership in enhancing its platform to align it with the hybrid cloud environment. In addition, the company added the capability for contextual awareness of application, user, device, and location, providing end-to-end event and intent-based routing. Moreover, Versa has integrated native virtualization support to host third-party virtual network services, further increasing flexibility and future-proofing the WAN.

Versa also introduced the Versa Titan service which is specifically forLean IT organizations with need for simple and faster provisioning of branch locations. In addition, the company now offers various optimization capabilities for direct Internet access and direct cloud access. In 2019, the company extended its capability to monitor the best path toward cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers. This capability uses inline performance measurements on single-ended branch deployments. In addition, the company launched a cloud-native platform with IP advanced networking and security services that help enterprises seamlessly enable SD branches.

"Thousands of businesses, hundreds of thousands of sites, and millions of subscribers rely on Versa for best-in-class security, networking, Secure SD-WAN, SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), and multi-cloud networking needs," said Kumar Mehta, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer with Versa Networks. "We are excited to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the innovation leader in SD-WAN and for our implementation leadership in Secure SD-WAN and SASE."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Frost & Sullivan has also recognized Versa Networks with the "Frost Radar: 2020 Innovation Excellence Award Global SD-WAN Vendor Market" as a result of recent research conducted by Frost & Sullivan in addition to identifying Versa as the innovation leader in the Frost Radar Global SD-WAN report.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, combines full-featured SD-WAN, complete integrated security, advanced scalable routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa Secure SD-WAN is available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. The company has transacted hundreds of thousands of software licenses globally through its global Service Providers and partners. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Global Fund and RPS Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

