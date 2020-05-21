Versa Networks Secure SD-WAN Honored with 2020 American Business Award for Innovation of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN , today announced that its Secure SD-WAN solution was named a winner of a Stevie Award® in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® program. Versa was recognized in the Innovation of the Year – Business Service Industries awards category.

The American Business Awards (ABA) are the U.S.'s premier business awards program. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners out of more than 3,600 nominations. Nicknamed the "Stevies" for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event Aug. 5.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on Aug. 5."

Versa is the leader in Secure SD-WAN, uniquely combining full-featured SD-WAN, comprehensive integrated security, scalable advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to very large enterprises, as well as Service Providers. Versa enables secure, scalable, and reliable enterprise-wide networking, increasing multi-cloud application performance and dramatically driving down costs (CapEx and OpEx). Versa Secure SD-WAN is available on-premises, hosted through Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the Versa Titan service for Lean IT.

"The ABA awards are distinct in the industry, and to be selected as a winner by a panel of more than 230 professionals worldwide, and among more than 3,600 nominations globally, is testament to the unique value and functionalities Versa delivers," said Michael Wood, Versa CMO. "Customers worldwide turn to Versa to converge and manage their network functions such as SD-WAN, routing, security and network analytics, and reduce the complexity and cost of multiple disparate vendors in their network infrastructure."

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, the International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, combines full-featured SD-WAN, complete integrated security, advanced scalable routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa Secure SD-WAN is available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. The company has transacted hundreds of thousands of software licenses globally through its global Service Providers, partners, and enterprises. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Global Fund and RPS Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

