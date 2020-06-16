Versa Networks Secure SD-WAN Receives 2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN , today announced that TMC , a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named its Secure SD-WAN as a 2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Versa Networks as a 2020 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for its innovative Secure SD-WAN solution," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Versa in its ground-breaking work on its Secure SD-WAN."

"Versa is the only Secure SD-WAN company represented in the Unified Communications Product of the Year winners' circle, and it's rewarding to be selected by TMC and its judges for this honor," said Michael Wood, Versa CMO. "Customers worldwide turn to Versa to converge and manage their network functions such as SD-WAN, routing, security and network analytics, and reduce the complexity and cost of multiple disparate vendors in their network infrastructure. And now with our recently launched Versa Secure Access, organizations are realizing all these security and network connectivity benefits for their work-from-home users."

Winners of the 2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award are highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com . Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com .

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, combines full-featured SD-WAN, complete integrated security, advanced scalable routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa Secure SD-WAN is available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. The company has transacted hundreds of thousands of software licenses globally through its global Service Providers, partners, and enterprises. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Global Fund and RPS Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

