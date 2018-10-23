Versa Ranks in the Highest 3 Scores of all Use Cases by Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks, innovator of the Secure Cloud IP platform, today announced it has received the three highest scores of all defined use cases in Gartner's research report: Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure (1) . Versa was also recently recognized as a Visionary in the debut Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure (2) . That report, profiling 20 vendors, recognized Versa as a Visionary. Download the Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure report here.

Versa scored in the 3 highest ratings of all vendors for the following three critical capabilities use cases:

Midsize Enterprise/Regional WAN : A small, most likely regional, WAN that fits MSEs and similar environments with fewer than 50 sites.

: A small, most likely regional, WAN that fits MSEs and similar environments with fewer than 50 sites. Large Global WAN : Requirements include the ability to scale to hundreds of sites, across multiple geographic regions. Remote offices will have different uses, scale and feature requirements.

: Requirements include the ability to scale to hundreds of sites, across multiple geographic regions. Remote offices will have different uses, scale and feature requirements. Small Footprint Retail WAN: A small footprint retail WAN environment requires security and virtualized application services, and to simply replicate environments across a very large number of sites.

"Versa's focus from the beginning on transforming the business of networking by enabling enterprises to transform their edge networks continues to pay dividends," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks. "This fresh validation of Versa's next-generation architecture value stack of software, spanning routing to SD-WAN to security to cloud connectivity, is proving once again that our technology vision and strategic direction are leading the way for service providers and global enterprises to succeed in their digital transformation journeys."

Versa's disruptive technology is enabled by Versa Secure Cloud IP architecture – a cloud-native multi-service, multi-tenant software platform that delivers elastic scale, segmentation, programmability and automation. Versa Secure Cloud IP integrates cloud networking, SD-WAN, wireless and mobile connectivity, transport line conditioning and software-defined security services (NGFW/UTM) in a flexible, versatile VNF software stack that displaces the need for multiple legacy branch-office hardware devices.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's leading visionary solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off of legacy WANs to achieve superior business agility, branch modernization and lower TCO. The company has transacted over 150,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures.

