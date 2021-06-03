Versalift Acquires CALCO, establishes Versalift Canada

WACO, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial lift manufacturer Versalift , a Time Manufacturing Company, announced today that it has acquired CALCO Equipment Ltd, in a transaction that establishes a new company-owned distributor called "Versalift Canada." Versalift Canada will continue to sell and service new and used Versalift truck-mounted aerial lifts, cable placers, digger derricks and high access work platforms. It will also serve customers with a broad set of high-quality products including cranes and crane bodies, snow and ice equipment, as well as various dump, service and utility bodies. A Time Manufacturing Company, Versalift has been manufacturing aerial lifts, digger derricks, cable placers and other high reach equipment since the 1960s. With this acquisition, Time/Versalift deepens its sales, parts and service coverage across Canada and creates significant value for new and existing customers in the region's electric utility, municipal fleet, vegetation management and telecommunications industries.

CALCO Equipment Ltd has been a distributor of Versalift for more than three decades. This transaction expands Versalift's ability to serve its customers with additional service bays, paint and body repair facilities, required dielectric testing, and various other services. As a wholly-owned Versalift distributor, Versalift Canada will continue to provide and integrate the same leading quality, service, and care for valued customers in the region.

"We are very happy to announce the acquisition of CALCO," said Versalift CEO, Curt Howell. "With this great team and excellent facilities in multiple locations, we expand our ability to serve our valued customers across Canada with well-trained technicians, a detail oriented and professional sales team, and a versatile repair, maintenance and upfitting facility."

By establishing Versalift Canada, Time/Versalift continues to execute on its global growth plan by further investing in improvements to its service, response, engagement and delivery programs in Canada.

Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, truck bodies, buckets, and other specialty equipment for electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Through Versalift, BrandFX, Aspen Aerials, Ruthmann, Steiger, Eagle, Ecoline, and Bluelift brands, the company provides equipment to co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors. Time Manufacturing Company now employs more than 1,900 associates worldwide.

Media Contact: Brent Berger • (323) 791-3722 • [email protected]

