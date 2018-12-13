Versalift Acquires Cannon Truck Equipment, establishes Versalift Midwest

WACO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerial lift manufacturer Versalift, a Time Manufacturing Company, announced today that it has acquired Cannon Truck Equipment in a transaction that establishes a new company-owned distributor called "Versalift Midwest". Versalift Midwest sells new Versalift truck-mounted aerial lifts, cable placers and digger derricks. It will also serve customers with a broad set of high-quality products including cranes and crane bodies, lube trucks, snow and ice equipment, as well as various dump, service and utility bodies. Versalift has been manufacturing aerial lifts, digger derricks, cable placers and other high reach equipment since the 1960s. With this acquisition Versalift seeks to deepen its sales, parts and service coverage for the Midwest region. Versalift Midwest will create significant value for new and existing customers in the region's electric utility, vegetation management and telecommunications industries.

Cannon Truck Equipment and Versalift have been working together for more than a decade, and this transaction expands Versalift's ability to serve its customers with additional service bays, paint and body repair facilities, dielectric testing, and various other services. As a wholly-owned Versalift distributor, Versalift Midwest will continue to provide and integrate the same leading quality, service, and care for valued customers in the region.

"We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Cannon Truck Equipment," said Versalift CEO, Curt Howell. "With this great team and excellent facility, we expand our ability to serve our valued customers in the American Midwest with well-trained technicians, a detail oriented and professional sales team, and a versatile repair, maintenance and upfitting facility." James Brown, who has led Cannon Truck Equipment to this point, will continue as General Manager of Versalift Midwest, agrees. "We are excited about joining the Time Manufacturing/Versalift team, and look forward to successfully growing with our valued customers. This new relationship will allow us to leverage greater resources, cover a larger market and increase the value we bring to the region."

By creating Versalift Midwest, the aerial lift manufacturer that prides itself on safety, innovation, and superior manufacturing processes, extends its customer service initiatives. The new corporate brand pushes improvements to its service, response, engagement and delivery programs, further into the Midwestern United States.

Versalift is a leading manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, aerial lifts and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, investor-owned utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, light and sign, and tree care industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and family of dealers, the company employs more than 900 associates worldwide.

SOURCE Versalift

Related Links

http://versalift.com

