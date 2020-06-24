Versalift and TRL Rents Donate Aerial Equipment to Utility Technician Training Programs

WACO, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Manufacturing Company subsidiaries Versalift and TRL Rents announced this week that they are donating four brand new pieces of equipment to the State Technical College of Missouri. The donation of aerial devices , which is being made through the PCCA (Power & Communications Contractors Association) Education & Research Foundation, includes bucket trucks, digger derricks and cable placers. These units come directly out of the Versalift Ready-To-Go Fleet, so they are exactly the same units going to customers. Since February, Versalift, as an essential business manufacturer, has been ramping up production of ready to go units to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season, as well as pent up demand as the Country gets back to work.

Aerial device manufacturer, Versalift and its rental subsidiary TRL Rents will deliver the equipment to the State Technical College of Missouri in August, and will provide operational training for the instructors. The PCCA (Power & Communications Contractors Association) Education & Research Foundation is a charitable organization that works to promote and strengthen the power and communication construction industries, including workforce development. The State Technical College of Missouri is at the center of PCCA's workforce development program, and will use the new equipment to educate students in its Utility Systems Technician and Electrical Distribution Systems programs.

Operator Safety Comes First

Aerial device manufacturer, Versalift is committed to manufacturing innovative equipment that puts operator safety first. Time Manufacturing Company CEO Curt Howell recognizes that ongoing workforce training in the utility and communications industries meaningfully increases operator safety. "We are pleased to make this donation to the PCCA Education Fund, whose support of utility systems operator training makes us all safer."

Versalift and TRL Rents are donating the following brand new aerial devices:

PCCA President & CEO Tim Wagner recently expressed his excitement about the donation. "Getting news like this is one of the best parts of my job. Thank you to Versalift and TRL Rents for their generous donation, and to Denny Nelson for putting all of this together."

Denny Nelson, Versalift's Director of Sales for USA and Canada understands the value of high-quality operator training. "At Versalift, we are really excited about partnering with PCCA to train the next generation of equipment operators, line workers, and technicians for the power and telecommunications market. This equipment donation is a great way to contribute to the contractor market that has given so many opportunities to us." As the son of a lineman, Nelson knows how important equipment training is to employee safety and business success. "This partnership helps us to get our equipment in the hands of the people who will build our future, and that is an exciting proposition!"

State Technical College of Missouri - Utility and Electrical Systems Training

In its Utility Systems Technician program, The State Technical College of Missouri prepares students for careers in utility contracting and working within public utilities. In the program, students learn how to build, install and maintain underground and overhead utility systems, including fiber optic and copper communication, natural gas distribution, water, wastewater, and oil pipeline transmission.

The college also offers an Electrical Distribution Systems program, which equips students with the knowledge and technical skills needed to safely maintain electric power distribution systems. In the program, students learn how to safely access the elevated workplace, the principles of building and maintaining electric power distribution systems, how to respond to emergencies, and several other key practices for workplace safety and preparation.

Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, service bodies and other specialty equipment for power generation, transmission and distribution, electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, light and sign, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Working with co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors, the company employs more than 1,400 associates worldwide.

Media Contact: David Post • (254) 399-2139 • [email protected]

SOURCE Versalift

Related Links

http://www.versalift.com

