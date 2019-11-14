Versant Health Announces Sponsorship of LPGA Pro Lizette Salas

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of LPGA professional, Lizette Salas.

Lizette Salas is a graduate of the University of Southern California. Since joining the LPGA in 2012, Lizette has earned 29 career Top 10s, including winning the Kingsmill Champion tournament in 2014. Additionally, she was a member of the Solheim Cup team in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Currently, Lizette is ranked #13 in the Top 100 Money List, #18 in the Rolex Ranking, and #25 in the CME Ranking. She was also featured in the LPGA's Drive On campaign with her "Where I Come From" video.

"We are honored to sponsor this remarkable woman," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Health. "Not only is Lizette an impressive athlete, but her dedication and work off the course as a role model for girls, particularly those in the Hispanic community, are traits we support at Versant Health."

Versant Health is the official managed vision care provider of the LPGA. In addition to sponsoring Lizette, Versant Health sponsors LPGA pros Gerina Piller and Emma Talley, as well as PGA pro Martin Piller.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest eye care professional networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

