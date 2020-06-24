Versant Health Debuts New Eye Care Resource Center For Healthy Vision Month

BALTIMORE, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Healthy Vision Month this July, Versant Health has launched a new resource center providing tools that enable people to take command of their vision health—an important, but often overlooked, indicator of overall health and wellness.

Designated by the National Eye Institute , Healthy Vision Month is dedicated to highlighting the importance of eye health and safety so that people can enjoy the wonders of sight throughout their lives. For the nearly 37 million Americansi living with vision issues—including cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and more—understanding healthy vision habits can drastically improve day-to-day life and lower the risks of vision loss.

Versant Health's Healthy Vision Month resource center includes infographics, blog posts, videos, whitepapers and eBooks on topics ranging from how to protect eyesight in various environments, to the importance of regular eye exams. The resource center also includes opportunities to join the #HealthyVisionMonth and #PowerOfHealthyVision conversations on social media.

"We are proud to deliver a collection of tools this Healthy Vision Month that teach individuals how to protect their eyes and vision all year round," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "Sight is the sense that people most fear losing, above all others, and we aim to arm them with information that can help protect their eyes. The truth is that healthy vision starts with an annual eye exam—the least-invasive, most cost-effective way to analyze eye health and detect more than 30 chronic health conditions."

Explore the resources in Versant Health's Healthy Vision Month resource center at https://versanthealth.com/healthy-vision-month/ .

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving nearly 34 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of Sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

i American Academy of Ophthalmology, "Eye Health Statistics," https://www.aao.org/newsroom/eye-health-statistics

