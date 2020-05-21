Versant Health Executive Honored As Silver Stevie® Award Winner In 2020 American Business Awards®

BALTIMORE, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health's Elizabeth Klunk, Senior Vice President of Medical Management, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the "Lifetime Achievement - Business Services Industries" category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes, and in virtually every industry, were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Elizabeth Klunk won the Silver Stevie® Award for "Lifetime Achievement - Business Services Industries" based on her extensive experience in improving clinical healthcare operations. Her career has been driven by the purpose of helping people, from spearheading investment in nursing informatics, to overseeing medical management for managed vision care. Judges for the award category say that Elizabeth's contribution to the healthcare industry is admirable and to be commended, and her education and achievements make her a well deserving candidate for this title.

"We are extremely proud that Liz has been honored by the Stevie® Awards," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "Our executive leadership team is always working toward innovating healthcare for our members, and we are honored that Liz's contributions to the managed care industry are being recognized."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

