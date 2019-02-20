Versant Health Introduces New Corporate Vision

BALTIMORE, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For Versant Health, it's time to lead the way.

When Davis Vision and Superior Vision combined to become Versant Health in November 2017, its leadership created a new vision: To become the most trusted managed eye health and vision plan for members, clients, brokers, and providers in the industry.

Versant Health started that process by engaging its stakeholders through surveys and focus groups.

"By working to understand the needs of our members, providers, and clients, we have learned a great deal. They want a streamlined, seamless experience," said Kirk Rothrock, Chief Executive Officer of Versant Health. "We worked tirelessly for more than a year to develop improved processes and approaches that will meet their current demands and keep pace with the demands of tomorrow."

Versant Health is using the purchasing power that comes from serving a combined 33 million members to keep premiums stable. It has already made substantial investments in technology to create tools its members and providers can use to get the information they want when they want it. They have also used new technology to make refinements to their inbound customer service systems to provide quick and direct access to members and providers based on the plan and geographic location.

"Throughout 2019, we will publicly introduce new tools, services, and activities to proactively serve our members, clients, brokers, and provider communities," added Rothrock.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

