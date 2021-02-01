Versant Health To Participate In 2021 Go Red For Women Day Baltimore Chapter

Versant Health, announces its participation in the American Health Association's 2021 Go Red For Women Day. Tweet this

"I am extremely honored to be named the 2021 Chair of the American Heart Association's Baltimore Go Red for Women campaign," said Davis. "I am excited to be part of a movement that advocates for women's health while also bringing awareness to health disparities that exist, particularly for women of color."

The Go Red for Women Baltimore campaign will kick off on National Wear Red & Give Day on February 5, 2021, during which Davis will moderate a panel on women's health. This year, Versant Health is encouraging people to think about not only their eye health, but also how eye exams and routine vision care can boost overall health outcomes by serving as vehicles for early detection and heart disease prevention.

Other notable dates in the campaign include:The STEM Goes Red event on April 21-22, and the Go Red for Women Luncheon on June 17.

Details about Go Red for Women are available at https://www.goredforwomen.org/en .

About Versant Health

Versant Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 35 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800- AHA-USA1.

About Go Red for Women

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® movement is the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to end heart disease and stroke in women all over the world. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 17 years, Go Red for Women has provided a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health. Connect with us on GoRedforWomen.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-888-MY-HEART (1- 888-694-3278).

