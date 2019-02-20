Versant Health Welcomes Josh Ellis as Senior Director, Sales Operations

BALTIMORE, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, is proud to announce Josh Ellis as its new Senior Director, Sales Operations.

Josh has more than 14 years of successful sales operations experience, launching a number of strategic initiatives that resulted in increased revenue. He also created training curriculum and conducted workshops to support sales implementation.

"I'm thrilled to have Josh join Versant Health," says Jeff Hermosillo, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Client Management. "He brings a strong background and domain expertise across the breadth of sales operations. Josh will be an integral member of my leadership team, charged with building a world-class sales operations team and capability."

Prior to joining the Versant Health team, Josh worked with VSP and CEB (now Gartner), as well as Sears, Roebuck, and Co, where he served as Manager for Government Affairs.

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

