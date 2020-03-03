Versant Health Welcomes Tony Trapuzzano as New Senior Vice President, Third Party Commercial Sales

BALTIMORE, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versant Health, a leading national managed eye health and vision plan company, is proud to welcome Tony Trapuzzano as its new Senior Vice President, Third Party Commercial Sales.

Mr. Trapuzzano has more than 25 years of successful sales and account management experience in the employee benefits, and health and welfare industries. His background includes a broad range of industry solutions, including core healthcare, consumer-driven health, population health, diabetes management, and ancillary benefits.

"I am pleased to welcome Tony to the Versant Health team," said Jeff Hermosillo, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Client Management at Versant Health. "He will be a great asset as we further support our mission to help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision."

Mr. Trapuzzano joins Versant Health after working with companies such as Glooko, Cigna, Ameritas, and Benefits Concepts, as well as WebMD and Highmark.

About Versant Health

Versant Health is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 33 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has a unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

For more information visit versanthealth.com .

