Versatile Winglight, Compact Work Light from GEARWRENCH® Give More Ways to Work in the Dark

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics don't need more tools. They need better tools that take the place of multiple inferior ones. That was the driving force for GEARWRENCH® and its new Winglight and Compact Work Light, versatile lighting tools that offer more ways to get the job done in low light.

The new GEARWRENCH Winglight provides a versatile option for shop lighting needs in a single tool.

When closed, the GEARWRENCH Winglight is a powerful flashlight with up to 400 lumens of lighting power. When a larger area needs to be lit, the Winglight opens to reveal a powerful LED on the inside of each wing. The result is a 1,000-lumen area light without needing another tool. Using its magnetic handle or built-in hanging hook, the Winglight is easily mounted under shelves, joists or vehicle hoods. The Winglight also pairs with the GEARWRENCH Underhood Rack system, making positioning for optimum illumination even easier.

Equally versatile, the GEARWRENCH Compact Work Light—with its two independent light options—has the power of a work light but the convenience of a pocket light. The 100-lumen penlight feature provides a clean spotlight option, while the 300-lumen dimmable area light brightens a broader area when you need it. It can be positioned easily via its built-in magnet or hook, depending on the need, or it can stand on its own platform. When the job is done, it fits easily in a pocket.

For more information, visit the GEARWRENCH team at booth 10509 during the SEMA Show, Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, or visit www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

