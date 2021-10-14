Versatope Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Dr. Drew Weissman and Board of Directors with Dr. James Kuo and Jeremy Gowler

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versatope Therapeutics Incorporated, a biotechnology company developing vaccines and immuno-therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Drew Weissman, a leading mRNA vaccine expert, joined their Scientific Advisory Board. Separately, Dr. James Kuo and Jeremy Gowler joined the company's Board of Directors to diversify their pipeline and expand their business development activities.

Versatope is developing first-in-class vaccines and immuno-therapeutics for infectious and chronic diseases by using their proprietary recombinant outer membrane vesicle (rOMV) platform. rOMVs protect, target and facilitate cell-specific uptake of immuno-modulators for improved efficacy. Christopher Locher, PhD, CEO of Versatope Therapeutics, Inc., says of the expansion of Versatope's team: "The addition of Versatope's new members will deepen our expertise in immunotherapies, giving new strategic direction as we diversify the application of our rOMV platform."

Dr. Drew Weissman, MD, PhD, is the Roberts Family Professor of Vaccine Research at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. His research focuses on the study of RNA and innate immune system biology and the application of these findings to vaccine research and gene therapy. Dr. Weissman, in collaboration with Dr. Katalin Karikó, discovered that use of modified nucleosides in mRNA can increase its therapeutic and prophylactic potential. This technology is being used in the highly effective mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, and has the potential to be used in future mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. For this groundbreaking discovery, Drs. Weissman and Karikó have been honored with numerous national and international awards.

James Kuo, MD, MBA has led pharmaceutical business development and played key roles in leading venture capital financing, strategic partnerships, licensing and strategic planning in genomics, small molecule, biotherapy, monoclonal antibody and inflammatory diseases. He is currently the CEO of Return Health and the Chairman of the Board of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Monarch Labs. Dr. Kuo, says of joining Versatope's Board of Directors: "If the past 18 months have taught us anything at all, it is that state-of-the-art vaccine technologies are critical to public health and the world economy. For that exact reason, I am thrilled to join the team at Versatope as a board director to advance their game-changing multi-strain vaccines into human clinical testing."

Jeremy Gowler has held senior leadership roles in the commercial side of the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. His experience spans commercial strategy, marketing, sales, business operations, alliance management and medical affairs in the areas of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and small molecules. He is currently the Global Head of Commercial for the Sandoz Biopharmaceutical business. Mr. Gowler says: "Versatope's proprietary, nano-vesicle (or rOMV) technology platform could truly transform how immunity is delivered to the human body. Being able to play a part in helping to realize the potential of the platform as a board member of the company is truly exciting to me."

