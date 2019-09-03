Verseau Therapeutics engages Applied BioMath, LLC for Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Cancer

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, today announced an agreement with Verseau Therapeutics for the delivery of systems pharmacology pharmacokinetic and target engagement analysis to provide early feasibility assessments for the treatment of cancer.

Applied BioMath employs a rigorous fit-for-purpose model development process, referred to as Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI), which aims to quantitatively integrate knowledge about therapeutics with an understanding of its mechanism of action in the context of human disease mechanisms. Their MADI approach employs proprietary technology that was designed specifically for mechanistic PK/PD modeling. "Our modeling approach leverages knowledge of physiology, biochemistry, cell biology, biophysics, and drug properties to create a biologically relevant mathematical model," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Applied BioMath. "This model helps identify knowledge gaps and inform experiment design, helps improve the understanding of the translational value of animal models, and helps select the right animal model for your question."

"I'm familiar with the impact of Applied BioMath's modeling approach from both my previous roles in industry as well as a prior successful engagement at Verseau," said Tatiana Novobrantseva, PhD, Co-Founder and Head of R&D at Verseau Therapeutics. "Applied BioMath provides systems pharmacology modeling and analysis expertise unique to the field. Collaboration with Applied BioMath helps us find answers to important development questions."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

About Verseau

Verseau is creating a new class of therapeutics, macrophage checkpoint modulators, to benefit patients with cancer, immune and inflammatory diseases. With our proprietary all-human translational system we identify novel targets and develop therapies that shift macrophages between immune activators and silencers in disease. Our data suggest that we can at least double the patient population benefitting from immunotherapy. Our initial focus is building a pipeline of first-in-class therapies that modulate macrophages to trigger a coordinated immune attack on cancer. Please visit www.verseautx.com for additional information.

